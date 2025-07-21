Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Leos 2025

Leos, born between July 23 and August 22, are the zodiac’s radiant showstoppers. Ruled by the sun, they exude warmth, charisma, and an innate sense of confidence.

Bold, passionate, and theatrical by nature, Leos thrive when they’re the centre of attention, whether commanding a room or simply dressing to impress. They’re fiercely loyal friends, natural-born leaders, and hopeless romantics with a flair for the dramatic.

At their best, they are generous, protective, and endlessly encouraging to those in their orbit. But make no mistake - Leos love a little luxury, and they’re not afraid to own it.

When it comes to gifting a Leo, the bolder the better. Statement jewellery, glamorous designer sunglasses, or a signature scent with a bit of bite will always go down well. They adore gifts that reflect their personality - think monogrammed accessories, gold details, or anything with a personal, thoughtful twist.

© GC Images Beloved Leos include Dua Lipa, Meghan Markle and JLo

If you need a reference, look to our favourite fierce Leos, including the Duchess of Sussex, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Coco Chanel and Dua Lipa - all unapologetically charismatic.

Experiential gifts also win big: treat them to a night at the theatre, a luxury spa day, or a decadent dinner somewhere fabulous. Whether it’s sparkly, exclusive, or over-the-top, your gift should remind them they’re the main character - because for a Leo, there’s no such thing as too much attention.

Best gifts for Leos 2025:

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen each item with Leos, and their fierce yet friendly characters in mind.

: We've chosen each item with Leos, and their fierce yet friendly characters in mind. Price: These confident fire signs love a luxe gift, so we've included an array of statement picks from high street to high fashion brands.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.