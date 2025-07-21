Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Leos 2025

Leos, born between July 23 and August 22, are the zodiac’s radiant showstoppers. Ruled by the sun, they exude warmth, charisma, and an innate sense of confidence.
Bold, passionate, and theatrical by nature, Leos thrive when they’re the centre of attention, whether commanding a room or simply dressing to impress. They’re fiercely loyal friends, natural-born leaders, and hopeless romantics with a flair for the dramatic.
At their best, they are generous, protective, and endlessly encouraging to those in their orbit. But make no mistake - Leos love a little luxury, and they’re not afraid to own it.
When it comes to gifting a Leo, the bolder the better. Statement jewellery, glamorous designer sunglasses, or a signature scent with a bit of bite will always go down well. They adore gifts that reflect their personality - think monogrammed accessories, gold details, or anything with a personal, thoughtful twist.
Experiential gifts also win big: treat them to a night at the theatre, a luxury spa day, or a decadent dinner somewhere fabulous. Whether it’s sparkly, exclusive, or over-the-top, your gift should remind them they’re the main character - because for a Leo, there’s no such thing as too much attention.
Best gifts for Leos 2025:
Le Lion De Chanel
Chanel
Luxe with a lion reference? How could we not. Treat them to a divine designer scent courtesy of Coco Chanel - who was indeed a Leo herself. Featuring notes of labdanum, patchouli, vanilla, bergamot and lemon, this scent is near irresistible.
Marbella DD Bandeau One Piece
Seafolly
Seafolly's flaming hot swimsuit is the fierce one piece every Leo needs this summer. Complete with a strapless silhouette and gold forest detailing, this luxury number will set their off-duty wardrobe alight.
Aura Points Sunglasses
Quay
Leave it to the Aussies to make the best eyewear around town. Quay's pink shades radiate summer sass - ideal for confident Leos who love summertime lounging.
Rainbow Tennis Bracelet
The Diamond Store
The Diamond Store's Rainbow Tennis Bracelet in 18-karat gold vermeil features dottings of vibrant gemstones including amethyst, sapphire, and topaz. Set in classic claw settings, it offers a modern, versatile pop of colour - perfect worn solo, layered, or gifted as a timeless favourite.
Emmy Sandal
Paige
Accented with contrasting silver studs and topped off with an on-trend thong silhouette, Paige's Emmy Sandal are not for the shy. Undeniably chic with a touch of edge, this kicks will help style-savvy Leos glide from A to B in serious style.
Fang Small Hobo Bag with Sequins
Roberto Cavalli
Coated in shimmering sequins and showcasing an on-theme feline print, Roberto Cavalli's Fang Small Hobo Bag with Sequins is a shining example of fierce fashion. An after-hours dream.
Cream Printed Scarf
Nobody's Child
Featuring a hand painted tea print inspired by bustling markets, this affordable accessory makes for the most romantic addition to any summer wardrobe. It's also incredibly versatile - use yours as a feminine hair piece or tie to your everyday tote for a colourful accent.
Lion Talisman Necklace
Dower & Hall
Dower & Hall's Lion Talisman Necklace, gleaming in 18-karat gold vermeil over sterling silver, is a bold statement of ferocity. Etched with the mantra 'a lion doesn’t concern itself with the opinions of sheep,' the jewel is a daily reminder to roar through life on your own terms.
Lyra Satin Shorts
Dorina
As out-going as they are, Leos need to chill too. Gift them Dorina's sweet sleep set and allow them to slip into off-duty style with ease.
Hazel Bow Elongated Trapeze Shoulder Bag - Soft Pink
Charles & Keith
Think pink with Charles & Keith's adorable Hazel Bag. Available in four timeless colourways with trendy bow accents, this spacious handbag will delight any fashion fiend.
Mesh Triangle Bralette
Understatement
Bring the feline energy everyday with Understatement's comfortable yet sensual bralette. Showcasing a playful leopard print, this mesh gem will take you from day to night with ease. Layer with a long-sleeved mesh tee for a club-ready 'fit.
Pink Zig Zag Knit Scarf
Missoni
Bold and bright, Missoni's iconic zig zag scarf will thrill any high fashion enthusiasts. Perfect for the upcoming autumnal months, the pink-toned gem is brimming with colourful character.
Chabco Brown Sunglasses
Kasa Lin
Customisable sunglasses that are both sleek and chic? It's obviously a yes from us. These limited edition frames from Kasa Lin come complete with screw-like arm accents, so you can mix and match a selection of charms and create a pair that are uniquely you.
How we chose:
Style: We've chosen each item with Leos, and their fierce yet friendly characters in mind.
Price: These confident fire signs love a luxe gift, so we've included an array of statement picks from high street to high fashion brands.
