Lily James dazzles in corseted bridal gown with must-see detailing

Lily James is no stranger to a glammed-up summer look - much to the widespread delight of her fashion-savvy following that stretches across the globe.

On Monday, the 36-year-old British actress took to social media to showcase her latest sartorial offering - which radiated low-key bridal vibes with a touch of beach-ready charm.

The Emmy nominee slipped into Cult Gaia’s breezy Muna Cream Off Shoulder Dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder bustier, exaggerated puff sleeves, a silk linen woven fabric wrap effect at the waist and a flowing skirt that leads the eye to romantic slit detailing.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James married Cult Gaia and Prada for her latest off-duty look

The milky-hued gown was coolly paired with Prada’s Wicker Mini Bucket Bag - complete with a natural woven structured design, a drawstring cotton lined inner and a petite size dotted with the Italian house’s iconic triangular metal logo emblem.

Lily topped off her luxurious aesthetic by shielding her face from the sun with a pair of oversized cet-eye sunglasses, whipping her brunette hair up into a high ponytail to accentuate her film-fronting facial features. A selection of gold jewels, including an elegant pendant necklace, added a dose of dazzle to the actress’ timeless attire.

The Cinderella actress has been making the most of her summer spent away from the hustle and bustle of her native London.

The actress previously had a Greta Garbo moment in a black lace-trimmed gown

Last week, the Chanel muse once again demonstrated her unmatched self-styling skills, sharing an image of another divine outfit concoction to take style tips from.

Pictured posing amidst a chiaroscuro haze, Lily reclined with effortless glamour while coolly sporting a bias-cut slip dress in ivory satin. The languid drape of the piece was frosted with inky black lace appliqué - a sartorial study in 1930s cinematic nostalgia.

A pair of strappy, wraparound sandals laced delicately at her ankles, injecting the actress’ enigmatic aesthetic with a dash of bohemian ease.

In short? When it comes to after-hours summertime glam - look no further than Lily James and her captivating eveningwear wardrobe.