Lily James oozes after-hours glamour in lace-trimmed dress

Considering her penchant for drama onscreen, it comes as little surprise that Lily James can’t resist a head-turning outfit.

The actress and certified Chanel muse is a constant source of eveningwear inspiration - after all, her calendar orbits exclusive dinners, red carpets and endless Hollywood frolicking.

Lily’s sartorial panache was exhibited in all its glory on Thursday, when the actress shared a sneak peek of her latest look via social media.

The actress had a Greta Garbo moment in a black lace-trimmed gown

In a chiaroscuro haze, the Emmy nominee reclined with effortless glamour, her silhouette framed by the glow of a vintage wall sconce. She coolly sported a bias-cut slip dress in ivory satin, its languid drape frosted with inky black lace appliqué - a sartorial study in 1930s cinematic nostalgia.

A pair of strappy, wraparound sandals laced delicately at her ankles, injecting the actress’ after-hours aesthetic with a dash of bohemian ease.

Her brunette locks were captured falling in loose, undone waves, partially concealing her face which added to the romantic enigma of the image.

© Getty Images Actress Greta Garbo poses for a publicity photo for the MGM movie 'As You Desire Me' which was released in 1932

The monochrome image paid homage to cinematic tropes of classic cinema. Black-and-white film in the 1930s was pure old-Hollywood magic - think shimmering gowns, dramatic lighting and stars who defined timeless glamour.

Marlene Dietrich famously dazzled with her sharp tailoring and smouldering gaze, bringing a daring, androgynous edge to the silver screen. Likewise, Greta Garbo, with her sculpted cheekbones and mysterious allure, channelled an otherworldly beauty, cementing her status as the ultimate cinematic muse.

Today, Lily continues to fly the flag for evergreen elegance, curating an unparalleled wardrobe spanning Erdem to MaxMara, 16Arlington and Gucci.

It’s been a busy week for the star, whose new Hulu series dropped just a few days ago. Dubbed "The Social Network for the ladies" by fans, Swiped follows the "provocative" true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, who breaks into the male-dominated tech industry to launch a new dating app, which later became known as Bumble, ultimately making her the youngest female self-made billionaire at the time.