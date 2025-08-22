Zoë Kravitz says sultry silk slips are the new little black dress

Sure, the little black dress will always reign supreme in the fashion realm. A versatile, easy-to-wear classic that is guaranteed to stand the test of the rapidly-moving trend cycles.

On Thursday, however, Zoë Kravitz championed a new versatile, easy-to-wear mini dress on the red carpet, continuing with her love of lingerie-inspired looks for this season.

Lenny Kravitz's model daughter stepped out in Paris for a photocall for her upcoming movie Caught Stealing, also starring Austin Butler.

She oozed sultry glamour in a champagne-hued satin slip mini dress, featuring delicate lace along the neckline and hem, thin spaghetti straps and a fluid silhouette. The lingerie-inspired piece was the epitome of effortless elegance, keeping bedtime-infused fashion firmly on the sartorial map.

© WireImage Zoe Kravitz stunned in a satin slip dress for the Caught Stealing photocall in Paris

The best thing about this look is that it's so easy to recreate. It's safe to assume that Zoë's is from a high designer label, but from nightwear brands to our favourite high street haunts, silky slips can be found here, there and everywhere.

This isn't the first time on this press tour that she's opted for a lingerie-esque look. Earlier this week, she slipped into her go-to brand, Saint Laurent, for a screening of Caught Stealing at London's Leicester Square

© WireImage She posed with her co-star Austin Butler

The incredible maxi featured a plunge-neck silhouette, a halterneck detail, a sultry thigh-high split and a statement white bow detail on the hip.

"It looked like it had been plucked from a 1930s classic Hollywood siren's wardrobe, yet teamed with Zoe's tousled locks and strappy heels looked utterly fresh and modern", said H! Fashion's Editor Clare Pennington.

Wearing lingerie as a sultry outerwear ensemble has been a favourite amongst the fashion set over recent seasons. Millie Bobby Brown, Bella Hadid and Margot Robbie are just a few stylish It-girls who have worn various versions, from baby doll dresses and Zoë Kravitz-esque lace-trimmed slips.