Zoë Kravitz says slouchy tailoring is the sleekest transitional trend for 2025

Summer can be a taxing time for minimalists. With colourful holiday style and Copenhagen Fashion Week championing a ‘more is more’ approach to fashion, those who prefer a more understated palette find it difficult to slot into the fashionscape.

If this feels familiar, fear not - as the ever quirky, ever cool Zoë Kravitz has officially coined 90s minimalism a failsafe summer staple for 2025.

The actress took to the streets of New York on Monday, turning out a tailored look that married sexed-up Charlie’s Angels polish and slouchy off-duty style. For the low-key outing, she buttoned herself into a black waistcoat featuring a cropped silhouette and a sateen finish, which was paired with some low-slung trousers complete with an oversized fit and a classic pinstripe print.

© GC Images Zoë Kravitz was spotted in NYC while promoting her new film 'Caught Stealing'

The creative that she is, Zoë injected a touch of unexpected bohemia to her suited-and-booted aesthetic, styling out a pair of rave-shade inspired wraparound sunglasses in a pale pistachio hue which she teamed with a black corded pendant necklace.

Zoë wore her hair down loose and held in place by a navy headscarf, showcasing a classic paisley print - any festival goer’s must-have accessory.

© GC Images The actress fused feminine tailoring with bohemian charm

The director is currently knee-deep in the press tour for her latest onscreen project Caught Stealing. The film follows the story of high-school baseball phenom-turned-bartender, Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), who finds his quiet New York City life upended when he agrees to cat-sit for his punk-rock neighbour.

Zoë stars as the protoganist's girlfriend Yvonne, who helps her partner as he becomes ensnared in a chaotic muddle of Russian, Puerto Rican, and Hasidic gangs - all desperately seeking something he doesn’t even know he has.

The film is set to be released later this month and is directed by Darren Aronofsky from a screenplay written by Charlie Huston - based on the author's book of the same name.