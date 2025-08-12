Zoë Kravitz says slouchy tailoring is the sleekest transitional trend for 2025

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoë Kravitz says slouchy tailoring is the sexiest transitional trend for 2025
zoe kravitz in waistcoat suit in nyc© GC Images

The actress proved the superiority of 90s minimalism with a fresh street style offering

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Summer can be a taxing time for minimalists. With colourful holiday style and Copenhagen Fashion Week championing a ‘more is more’ approach to fashion, those who prefer a more understated palette find it difficult to slot into the fashionscape. 

If this feels familiar, fear not - as the ever quirky, ever cool Zoë Kravitz has officially coined 90s minimalism a failsafe summer staple for 2025.

The actress took to the streets of New York on Monday, turning out a tailored look that married sexed-up Charlie’s Angels polish and slouchy off-duty style. For the low-key outing, she buttoned herself into a black waistcoat featuring a cropped silhouette and a sateen finish, which was paired with some low-slung trousers complete with an oversized fit and a classic pinstripe print.

Zoë Kravitz was spotted in NYC while promoting her new film 'Caught Stealing' in waistcoat and trousers© GC Images
Zoë Kravitz was spotted in NYC while promoting her new film 'Caught Stealing'

The creative that she is, Zoë injected a touch of unexpected bohemia to her suited-and-booted aesthetic, styling out a pair of rave-shade inspired wraparound sunglasses in a pale pistachio hue which she teamed with a black corded pendant necklace.

Zoë wore her hair down loose and held in place by a navy headscarf, showcasing a classic paisley print - any festival goer’s must-have accessory.

zoe kravitz in waistcoat suit in nyc© GC Images
The actress fused feminine tailoring with bohemian charm

The director is currently knee-deep in the press tour for her latest onscreen project Caught Stealing. The film follows the story of high-school baseball phenom-turned-bartender, Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), who finds his quiet New York City life upended when he agrees to cat-sit for his punk-rock neighbour. 

Zoë stars as the protoganist's girlfriend Yvonne, who helps her partner as he becomes ensnared in a chaotic muddle of Russian, Puerto Rican, and Hasidic gangs - all desperately seeking something he doesn’t even know he has. 

The film is set to be released later this month and is directed by Darren Aronofsky from a screenplay written by Charlie Huston - based on the author's book of the same name.

