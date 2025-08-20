Zoë Kravitz steals the spotlight in 90s inspired backless LBD

Every morning, we wake up and lament that we are not Zoë Kravitz. Especially when she looks so utterly fantastic in a classic style with a fresh modern spin.

The actress and director was papped at the gala screening of her Caught Stealing, her latest venture in which she stars alongside Austin Butler and Matt Smith.

The screening took place in London's Leicester Square and to celebrate the occasion, Zoë opted for one of the most spectacular LBDs we've ever clapped eyes on.

© WireImage Zoë Kravitz attends the Caught Stealing screening in London's Leicester Square

The dress in question had a plunging neckline and halter neck detail, a thigh high split and a white bow detail nestled on the hip.

It looked like it had been plucked from a 1930s classic Hollywood siren's wardrobe, yet teamed with Zoe's tousled locks and strappy heels looked utterly fresh and modern.

The dress was naturally, by Saint Laurent, a label that Zoë has worked with many times and she is often spotted in their incredible designs.

© WireImage Zoë Kravitz in her amazing Saint Laurent dress

For makeup, Zoe oped for a sumptuous and soft look with a gentle eyeliner flick, fluttery lashes and perfect 90s supermodel brows.

Jewellery was kept subtle - just a pair of dangling earrings and a single ring, to let the spectacular dress hog all of the attention.

Zoë was styled for the occasion by Danielle Goldberg, who often works with the actress and also has style icons such as Emily Ratajkowski and Margaret Qualley on her impressive client roster.

© Getty Images Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler

Caught Stealing is a crime thriller with a slightly unexpected premise.

Produced and directed by celebrated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, the movie is set in 1988, and follows the life of down on his luck ex-baseball player Hank who finds himself caught up in a motley crew after agreeing to look after his neighbour's cat.

Also in attendance at the premiere was her co-star Austin Butler, who looked lovely in an oversized black blazer and trousers, teamed with a crisp white vest.