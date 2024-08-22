Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoe Kravitz’s see-through YSL bodysuit is sheer magic
Zoe Kravitz poses with a slick back plait hairstyle and halterneck dress© Instagram / @zoeisabellakravitz

The Blink Twice director just made a major free-the-nipple statement in the chicest way possible...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Just when we thought Zoë Kravitz’s press tour outfits for her new film Blink Twice couldn't get any chicer, she steps out in a decedent sheer bodysuit boasting a major free-the-nipple statement. 

And surprisingly, only half of the look is from her go-to designer Maison Saint Laurent.

Zoë Kravitz is seen on August 21, 2024 in New York City. © Getty
We're confident in saying that there is quite literally no look she can't pull off

Stepping out last night in Manhattan’s Lower East Side suburb, the actress and director opted for a quiet luxury look, pairing a plunging neckline sheer-knit sleeveless bodysuit in a beige tone from Saint Laurent, a pleated midi skirt with a hip wrap detailing which we believe to be from pleat magician Issey Miyake and a set a of sleek black pump heels. 

Sheer bodysuits are about to soar in sales after people see this look© Getty
Sheer bodysuits are about to soar in sales after people see this look

Making sure all emphasis was on her sheer bodysuit and dainty arm tattoos, the daughter of famed American music maven Lenny Kravitz pulled her long brunette locks into a sleek slick back high pony, accentuating her impeccable face card with a pair of simple pearlescent earrings likely from her go-to jewellery Jessica McCormack. 

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Style is clearly in Zoë's DNA

If you’re a fashion fanatic like us, you’ll know that over the last few weeks, Zoë has been serving up a slew of seriously stylish ensembles while promoting her directorial debut film starring her fiance Channing Tatum. Just a few days ago she opted for a slinky bold red silk slip dress with a delicate belt feature, posing hand in hand with her famous dad at the European premiere in London. 

Zoe Kravitz attends the "Blink Twice" photocall at IET London: Savoy Place on August 18, 2024 in London wearing a black Saint Laurent look© Getty
A simple yet elegant ensemble

Just days before her bold red look she made a case for luxury lace, pairing a lace-trimmed camisole top with a black lacey midi skirt to attend the London photocall with her famous beau. 

It’s no secret that Zoë has been a silent style icon for upwards of 10 years, rarely making public appearances and often only stepping out for large events like the Met Gala so we like to count ourselves (and our outfit inspo Pinterest boards) extremely lucky to have had a month filled with statement Zoë looks. 

Let’s just hope her public-style game lasts a little longer…

