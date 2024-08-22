Zoe Kravitz’s see-through YSL bodysuit is sheer magic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought Zoë Kravitz’s press tour outfits for her new film Blink Twice couldn't get any chicer, she steps out in a decedent sheer bodysuit boasting a major free-the-nipple statement.

And surprisingly, only half of the look is from her go-to designer Maison Saint Laurent.

Stepping out last night in Manhattan’s Lower East Side suburb, the actress and director opted for a quiet luxury look, pairing a plunging neckline sheer-knit sleeveless bodysuit in a beige tone from Saint Laurent, a pleated midi skirt with a hip wrap detailing which we believe to be from pleat magician Issey Miyake and a set a of sleek black pump heels.

Making sure all emphasis was on her sheer bodysuit and dainty arm tattoos, the daughter of famed American music maven Lenny Kravitz pulled her long brunette locks into a sleek slick back high pony, accentuating her impeccable face card with a pair of simple pearlescent earrings likely from her go-to jewellery Jessica McCormack.

If you’re a fashion fanatic like us, you’ll know that over the last few weeks, Zoë has been serving up a slew of seriously stylish ensembles while promoting her directorial debut film starring her fiance Channing Tatum. Just a few days ago she opted for a slinky bold red silk slip dress with a delicate belt feature, posing hand in hand with her famous dad at the European premiere in London.

Just days before her bold red look she made a case for luxury lace, pairing a lace-trimmed camisole top with a black lacey midi skirt to attend the London photocall with her famous beau.

It’s no secret that Zoë has been a silent style icon for upwards of 10 years, rarely making public appearances and often only stepping out for large events like the Met Gala so we like to count ourselves (and our outfit inspo Pinterest boards) extremely lucky to have had a month filled with statement Zoë looks.

Let’s just hope her public-style game lasts a little longer…