Rita Ora just styled her tiny string bikini with the weirdest shoes

It seems that if you’re Rita Ora, you can make any questionable fashion choice work. Even a pair of mesh, pull-on grandma sneakers.

The singer, songwriter, actress, and style mogul took to her Instagram account to show off her new quirky kicks, proving that anything can be styled to become high fashion.

Despite being on holiday in Ibiza, Rita made sure that even when she’s soaking up the sunrays and exploring rock pools, her outfit choices must remain elite.

© @ritaora A moment for the back of the outfit

For the beach day, Rita styled a simple black string bikini, complete with yellow straps and the words ‘SURF 8’ printed in bold block letters across the bum.

© @ritaora It's all in the accessories

To keep sunsmart, she added a Y2K Juicy Couture colourful cap and a pair of large and in-charge blue-tinted oversized sunglasses.

Though it's not recommended by any jeweller to swim in your accessories, Rita is one for breaking the rules. To add a touch of signature glam to the beachside look, Rita stacked a selection of beaded anklets around each leg, added a matching bodychain around her waist, a gold arm cuff, chunky earrings and more bracelets.

© @ritaora Rita's beach look was simple yet chic

On her feet, a pair of grey and silver X Moc 3.0 Salomon trainers.

The mesh slip-on-style shoes are not the usual trainer of choice you’d see walking down the high street, but then again, when does Rita wear things that are conventionally normal?

Currently, almost sold out on every shopping platform (which leads us to believe they’re popular for a reason), the style originally retailed for £85.

Rita’s laid-back vacation look comes just days after she donned designer in the form of a Norma Kamali bikini and sheer cover-up combo to celebrate her husband Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday.

Trading in her glamorous get-up for something a little more casual (but still overly chic) is a Rita Ora signature.

Now, off we go to buy a pair of slip-on sneakers…