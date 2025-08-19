Rita Ora just styled an itsy bitsy bikini under a sheer cover-up for a celebratory night out

Everyone knows that a celebratory birthday outfit is the creme de la creme of occasionware dressing, and no one knows that more than Rita Ora- and it’s not even her birthday.

The 34-year-old style muse, musician and television show host took to her Instagram on Monday night to wish her film director husband Taika Waititi a happy 50th.

Throwing a lavish Ibiza birthday, Rita shared a selection of behind the scenes snaps which proved no detail was left untouched, including her sunsoaking all-black ensemble.

© @ritaora Rita's look was perfect for the summer island party

Dressing to impress for the occasion, Rita opted for a cool-girl black bikini set which she styled under a billowing sleeve sheer coverup. The simple yet elegant outfit was made all the more party appropriate thanks to her large and incharge accessories.

Wearing a selection of chunky cuff bracelets, a stack of giant pendant necklaces made from stone and wood and a set of oversized silver hoop earrings, Rita’s afterdark look was projected to all new heights.

© @ritaora Rita's facecard never declines

As for glam, it wouldn’t be an event without Rita scooping her wavy bronde locks up into a half-up-half down style and her facecard sporting a sculptural winged liner and smokey eye look.

© @ritaora Rita and Taika tied the knot back in 2022

In the selection of images posted, Rita captioned the post “Happy 50th birthday hubby. I know it’s a big milestone for you. I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved and all the endless dreams you still have and want to accomplish I’m inspired by you everyday. Thank you to all our family and friends who flew out from all over the world and came out to celebrate with us! I’m not crying you are! I’ve finally recovered and can post about it.”

Included on the star-studded guest list were a few of the couple's nearest and dearest, including Matt Damon, Vas J Morgan and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Though it was never up for discussion that Rita’s outfit for her husband's big day was going to be anything but sensational, we can’t help but feel that she really knocked this one out of the park.