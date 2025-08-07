Rita Ora gets zesty in neon lime micro shorts and matching bralette

Let's face it, pop icon Rita Ora has always been something of a sartorial chameleon. Effortlessly shifting between bold red carpet statements and edgier street style moments.

But in her latest workout look, the global sensation proves she's also something of a trend setter in the athleisure space.

Snapped in what appears to be an absolutely lovely gym, Rita opted for a vibrant yellow and turquoise workout set that you could absolutely wear to a festival on a scorching day too.

Let's start with the fit. Rita's two-piece - a form fitting sports bra with turquoise trim and high cut micro shorts - the unexpected takeaway trend of 2025.

The electric hues are unapologetically summer 2025 (fun and fiery) and ooze confidence.

© @ritaora Rita Ora in her micro shorts and bralet

Eschewing white trainers (how dull!) Rita opts for a pair of pastel-hued sneakers with black and white trim, paired with ankle weights (naturally) in a sweet mint green hue.

We're seriously envious of Rita's entire workout wardrobe.

© @ritaora Rita Ora also popped to the dentist

Accessorising in true pop star form, Rita wore lashings of jewellery - gold hooped earrings, layered bracelet and a sweet phone case complete with charms.

Her hair was worn up in a loose, curly updo - perfect for a workout, but also oozing a bit of '90s Pamela Anderson aesthetic, and her skin looks radiant and dewy where ours would most likely be a sweaty mess.

© @ritaora Rita Ora also shared snaps of some lovely al fresco beverages

We're obsessed with the look because once the ankle weights are ditched, Rita could stroll onto a festival field and look right at home.

She could grab an oversized jacket and hit a rooftop bar and swig cocktails in this ensemble. Or she could lounge about at home watching back-to-back episodes of Yellowstone. Now that is versatility.

© @ritaora Rita Ora also tucked into this incredible looking fish dish

Rita seems to be having an absolutely glorious summer so far, and also shared snaps of other things she's been getting up to, including lots of lovely food and drink, and a trip to the dentist.

Oral health is paramount, so we're glad Rita is taking hers seriously.