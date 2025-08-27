Taylor Swift’s £18,000 engagement jewellery you might have missed

It was a given that whenever Taylor Swift announced her engagement, it would break the internet. Wednesday, August 26, was the day that Swifties have been waiting for since the 35-year-old's Love Story days, when she announced on Instagram that her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, had finally popped the question.

The post, which she captioned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," has already garnered a whopping 28.7m likes in 19 hours (which we expect will rise to beat Lionel Messi's record of 74.5m likes, set in December 2022)

Of course, all eyes were focused on her incredible ring - an elongated cushion-cut diamond which infused vintage charm with a timeless feel, which it's safe to assume Travis Kelce paid an eyewatering amount for. The unique piece is rumoured to have been created by fine jewellery label Artifex.

This wasn't the only dazzling piece of luxury jewellery Taylor wore on her special day. In a photograph showing her embracing her new husband-to-be, we see Taylor wearing the Le Damier de Louis Vuitton bracelet in yellow gold and diamonds, by Louis Vuitton Fine Jewellery.

© @taylorswift On her right arm, Taylor wore a £17,700 Louis Vuitton bracelet

The stunning arm candy, which retails at £17,700, features gold squares and diamonds - a signature pattern of the Le Damier de Louis Vuitton collection. The brand explains on the website that inspiration for the piece came from the classic tennis bracelet - perhaps TayTay thought she was on her way to the US Open?

© Arthur Gau/Louis Vuitton Le Damier de Louis Vuitton bracelet in yellow gold and diamonds - Louis Vuitton

It was a preppy pinstripe outfit by Ralph Lauren that she happened to be wearing on the day Travis proposed, which will no doubt cause a surge in outfits similar, as the summer draws to an end.

"She opted for a classic midi dress (a favourite silhouette of hers) with a shirred bodice, floating skirt and skinny halterneck straps," explained H! Fashion's Clare Pennington.

Regaining ownership of her first six albums' master recordings, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube after her appearance on Travis and his brother Jason's podcast New Heights, AND an engagement? What a year it's been for Taylor, and there's still four months left...