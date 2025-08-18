How US Open fans can attend for free: From fan week qualifiers and mixed doubles to the main draw

The U.S. Open brings tennis to the United States every August. This year, the final stop of the Grand Slam tournament begins on Sunday, August 24. And while tickets to the main event can be pricey, there are free ways to enjoy it too.

I attended the U.S. Open last year for the first time and had an incredible time. I saw Naomi Osaka and Taylor Fritz play, enjoyed an iconic Honey Deuce drink, and bought a ridiculous amount of U.S. Open merch. Any sports lover should try to go at least once in their life.

From Monday, August 18 to Saturday, August 23, the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York are free and open to tennis fans for "Fan Week." During the free days, attendees can expect events, player practices, and on-court activities.

© Getty Coco has won 2 Grand Slams

And for the first time ever, the U.S. Open is hosting a free silent disco in the Fountain Plaza. On Friday, August 22, fans have the opportunity to hear from tennis' biggest stars while they're interviewed in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Most excitingly, tennis fans who register for a free Fan Access Pass get a chance to access the U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship on Tuesday, August 19. Venus Williams is partnered with Reilly Opekla in the tournament. Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina are playing together. And Jannik Sinner is teammates with Katerina Siniakova.

For fans not in the New York area, there are ways to stream the tournament for free as well. In the U.S., viewers can tune into ESPN for qualifying rounds and tournament play.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Taylor is working to get back to the U.S. Open finals

Who is expected to win the U.S. Open?

At last year's U.S. Open, Aryna Sabalenka beat U.S.'s Jessica Pegula in straight sets to take home the title. For the men, Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz as he tried to become the first American male tennis player to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003.

This year's tournament looks similar. Jannik will enter the tournament as either the world number one or two, with Carlos Alcaraz, just behind him. The two faced each other in the finals of Wimbledon with Jannik coming out on top.

© Getty Images Carlos and Jannik are neck and neck for the top spots of the tournament

On the women's side, Aryna is currently world number one and is expected to perform well. Coco Gauff, who won the U.S. Open in 2023, is ranked number two. Tennis newcomer Victoria Mboko is one to watch coming into the tournament. The 18-year-old defeated four Grand Slam champions this season and just won the 2025 Canadian National Bank Open in Montreal over Naomi Osaka.

U.S. Open History

This year's tournament marks the 145 anniversary of men's play. The women's tournament has been held since 1887.

© Getty Images Venus will be the oldest player to play singles at the tournament since 1981

While the Australian Open is the highest attended Grand Slam, with more than 1,200,000 people attending the 2025 tournament, the U.S. Open is close behind. Last year, over one million fans attended the tournament.