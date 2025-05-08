Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez's leather dress and boots combo is a spring layering dream
Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's 4th annual Mental Health Summit at Rolling Greens on May 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California wearing a white blazer and jeans© Getty Images for Rare Beauty

The Rare Beauty founder skipped the Met Gala to film the new season of Only Murders in the Building

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there's one thing we know to be true about Selena Gomez and her recent foray into impeccable styled high fashion ‘fits, it's that she's partial to a touch of luxe leather. 

Spotted on set filming the newest season of Only Murders in the Building in New York on Wednesday, Selena schooled us on how to style the buttery soft material for the spring season. 

Selena Gomez is seen on the set of the TV series "Only Murders in the Building" on May 07, 2025 in New York City wearing a leather mini dress with black tights © GC Images
Both Selena's on and off duty style is seriously unmatched

In the selection of behind-the-scenes snaps, Selena can be seen sporting a belted leather shirt dress over a grey ribbed long-sleeve, a set of opaque black tights and a pair of heeled leather boots. 

Selena Gomez and Martin Short are seen on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" on May 7, 2025 in New York City sharing a laugh on the street© GC Images
Selena's look was the epitome of chic layering

To complete the sleek, chic errand-running look, the singer and former Disney star styled her brunette bob in a slick half-up-half-down style, added a pair of large and in-charge silver hoop earrings, a pair of black sunglasses and a puffer tote bag.

If you’ve ever watched the show ( and if you haven't, please do yourself a favour), you’ll know that Selena's character Mabel has a wardrobe filled to the brim with enviable statement pieces. Last season, fans went wild for her cropped canary yellow fluffy coat and tartan trousers look - IYKYK. 

Selena Gomez attends a Rare Beauty event for new Bouncy Blush at the Corner Store in SoHo on March 26, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Selena radiated It-Girl energy in her bold red outfit

In recent months, the Rare Beauty founder has been booked and busy, appearing at multiple public events for her beauty brand and award shows for her acting endeavours. Just a few months ago, she made heads turn in the dreamiest bold red Magda Butrym mini skirt and blazer combo. 

When she’s not on set filming or running her beauty empire, the 32-year-old can usually be found sporting micro mini skirts and coordinating combinations for date night dinners with her music producer fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Unfortunately for fans of Selena and her unmatched fashion choices, the star was on the long list of It-Girls who skipped this year's Met Gala. Though we didn’t get a much-needed dose of gilded glamour, we’ll count our lucky stars and settle for her leather dress and boot combo.

