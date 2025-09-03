Hailey Bieber says short shorts are sticking around for autumn 2025

The weather has officially turned, meaning style insiders are turning to their wardrobes en masse in search of the cosy knits, snug layers and buttery leathers. Transitional attire can be tricky to master, with the climate flip–flopping between balmy and brisk - yet beauty founder Hailey Bieber has got it down to a fine art.

On Tuesday, the Rhode founder and wife of Justin Bieber was spotted heading out in New York. For the low-key outing, she opted for a monochrome palette, featuring a plain white baby tee paired with some black short shorts, complete with mesh inserts around the trim. The mother-of-one layered up in a hefty black leather jacket, injecting her sporty-inspired aesthetic with a touch of biker-girl rebellion.

The 28-year-old wore her hair slicked back into a polished bun (her signature ‘do), while shielding her face from the onlooking wave of paparazzi awaiting her arrival in Manhattan’s West Village. A pair of open-toe kitten heel mules with a patent finish elevated the ensemble with some minimalist 90s flair.

© GC Images Hailey Bieber was seen in West Village sporting leather

Hailey’s latest outfit was a clear departure from her sartorial summer palette - one dominated by the model’s self-coined ‘lemontini’ hue. Pale yellow tones saturated the star’s off-duty arsenal between the months of June and August, making for a vibrant seasonal wardrobe to take inspiration from.

© GC Images The Rhode founder moved away from her sunny yellow summer wardrobe

Earlier this week, she shared a glimpse inside her summer spent alongside family and friends - posting a photo of herself reclining beside a pool in some dopamine-inducing yellow tracksuit bottoms. She was joined by close friend Kendall Jenner, who also leaned into the trend in a baby yellow oversized T-shirt, which she styled with a blue headscarf and frilled white bloomers.

The pair embraced each other for the sweet moment, with Hailey topping off her casual look with a mouse grey cami top, a matching yellow phone case (by Rhode, naturally) and a fresh-faced, makeup-free complexion.