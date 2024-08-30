7 Stylish light knits to ease you into autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We’re currently in that in-between weather stage where one day it’s warm enough to wear a midi skirt but the next the temperature has completely dropped and it’s knitwear appropriate. The evenings are no longer hot and now require a jacket, and the days are heading that way too.

With autumn on the horizon, we’re getting ahead of the game and prepping our wardrobes ready. We love investing in pieces at the start of the season to get maximum wearability out of them and finding new ways to style them with a number of different outfits - there’s nothing better than shopping your own wardrobe.

While we’re not quite at the chunky jumper stage yet, we are at that stage where we can start introducing fine knits into our outfits. Styled with jeans, leather trousers, layered over a t-shirt or simply taken in your bag as a backup, it’s a versatile piece that can be worn in a number of ways.

© Getty We love how former cover star Leonie Hanne has styled her Schiaparelli knitted co-ord

​We’ve found the 7 best pieces to consider adding into your wardrobe.

1/ 7 Plain Knit Crop Top Zara The Details Composition: 70% Viscose, 30% Polyester Waistcoats have quickly integrated themselves into our every day wardrobes. As we head into autumn, rather than a tailored style, opt for a knitted one instead. We love the statement buttons on this Zara number. £22.99 AT ZARA 2/ 7 Light Pure Cashmere Dress Joseph The Details Composition: 100% Cashmere A jumper dress is such a quick and easy throw on outfit that makes you look instantly put together and effortlessly chic. Style with a pair of knee-high boots and layered jewellery. £595.00 AT JOSEPH 3/ 7 Amara Vest Shrimps The Details Composition: 100% Merino Wool A vest is great for a transitional wardrobe. Worn alone or layered over a shirt or a boxy tee, there's a number of ways to style it. We love this cute embroidered Shrimps number. £250.00 AT SHRIMPS 4/ 7 Scalloped Merino-Blend Cardigan & Other Stories The Details Composition: 55% Cotton, 45% Wool This & Other Stories cardigan will quickly become one you reach for over and over again. With it's scalloped edge and chic button detailing, wear it alone or layered over a shirt or basic tee. £87.00 AT & OTHER STORIES 5/ 7 Rib-Knit Dress H&M The Details Composition: 75% Polyester, 25% Viscose H&M is our high-street go-to when it comes to knitwear. They do gorgeous pieces that last for years and look so much more luxe than their price-tag. £27.99 AT H&M 6/ 7 Jackson Sweater Anine Bing The Details Composition: 100% Cashmere This Anine Bing sweater oozes elegance. Styled with leather trousers or a straight leg black jean, its a chic essential for any wardrobe. £390.00 AT ANINE BING 7/ 7 Riviera Tank Navygrey The Details Composition: 85% Organic Cotton, 15% Merino Wool Navygrey is the master of knitwear. We adore this ribbed navy vest and will be a piece we'll bring out for years to come. £195.00 AT NAVYGREY

How we chose:

Aesthetic: I've tried to pick a range of fine knits that feel chic, wearable and suitable for the transitional weather and can be worn season after season.

I've tried to pick a range of fine knits that feel chic, wearable and suitable for the transitional weather and can be worn season after season. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.



HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.