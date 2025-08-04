Hailey Bieber nails the cool-girl summer uniform of 2025 in Y2K tiny red top

Ah, to be Hailey Bieber basking in the sun, frolicking in a field clad in a scarlet embroidered halter top that oozes Y2K energy, teamed with light washed denim.

Justin Bieber's wife once again encapsulates the very essence of summer 2025 - soft, a bit sultry, but endlessly wearable. Now if only the weather would play ball so we could join in on the action eh?

Let's firstly take a moment for the top. Its plunging neckline and flirty halter neck detail feel bang on the money for the season ahead, putting flirtatious femininity to the forefront.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber in her superb summer top

Worn with minimal accessories - just a dainty gold nameplate necklace reads Jack, the name of her firstborn son with her superstar husband Justin (very cute.)

The Rhode founders' style has always danced between California casual and European editorial.

She's a fan of sun-kissed skin, barely there makeup (let us not forget she was one of the masterminds who put Clean Beauty onto the radar), and tousled hair.

She's part girl-next-door and part global style muse. Quite the balancing act!

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber is having a glorious summer so far

The pic was shared as part of a gallery of images giving an insight into the beauty entrepreneur and model's summer so far.

Other activities on the agenda besides frolicking include tucking into a big stack of juicy looking apricots, and some seriously tasty looking cinnamon buns.

And playing around with filters, because who doesn't, honestly?

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber gets goofy

She also showed off her long legs at a fitting (we spy some seriously cool shoes), donned a sheet mask (as we know, Mrs. Bieber takes her skincare very seriously) and lounged in a car in a 00s approved tank top and low waist jeans.

While our summer might not be quite as exciting as the global megastar, it's refreshing to see that she too enjoys the simple things in life. Right, we're off to frolic...