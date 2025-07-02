Hailey Bieber says 'lemon drop nails' are the must-have manicure of summer 2025

Hailey Bieber has always been the cool-girl's main nail muse. From her glazed doughnut design that took over salons last year, to the cinnamon-roll manicure that dominated this winter - the inspiration she gives us just gets better every time.

The American It-girl has recently made it known that lemon drop nails are set to be the hue of the season. Her beauty brand, Rhode, posted a carousel of images to Instagram featuring Hailey. But it also teased different lemon-themed images, from lemon slush to lemon ice cream, and the last image featured a lemon drop martini.

Fans have already put two and two together, speculating that the next Rhode release will be a lemon-flavoured Lip Peptide Treatment - but we are also focused on Hailey's nails. We know that the founder is known to match her nails to her Rhode releases, and this is just another example.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber has sported the dreamy summer design on multiple occasions

Mrs Bieber has already made her love for this new nail trend clear. In her recent Instagram posts, she has flaunted the almond-shaped lemon drop nails on a number of occasions with captions like: “lemon drop martinis all summer long," alongside the bold, sunshine-yellow base adorned with glimmering rhinestones - a nod to the sugar-rimmed glass of a lemon drop martini.

© @haileybieber Lemon drop nails are set to be the hue of the summer

Unlike the butter yellow that had its moment during the spring, this shade of yellow feels sharper and more invigorating. It’s brighter, lighter and less creamy - think the colour of a ripe lemon diluted with a sheer finish which only mimics the cocktail it's inspired by.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber has declared lemon yellow the hue of the summer

Hailey's go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (the same artist behind the viral glazed doughnut nail trend), has also shared a selfie of the model sporting the vibrant new look. The signs are all there, and we're just waiting for the trend to catch on.

With its vibrant punch and sunny appeal, the Hailey Bieber-approved lemon drop nails are tailor-made for beach holidays, poolside lounging and Aperol Spritz hour in the sun - and we're already obsessed.