Charli XCX dons a sheer ultra mini dress to mark her acting debut at Toronto Film Festival

Leave it to Charli XCX to put a sultry spin on a famed fashion fave and make it look utterly enviable. The singer, and now actress, celebrated her first-ever film debut on Thursday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, stepping out in sheer style.

To mark the premiere of Erupcja, a Warsaw-based film following the turbulent love story between a Polish florist and a British tourist, Charli decided to call on the style spheres' trust Little Black Dress, complete with a goth-chic twist.

In partnership with her go-to stylist, Chris Horan, the brains behind many of her most iconic looks, including her custom Ann Demeulemeester Met Gala ensemble, Charli decided on a sheer Chanel mini dress with white stitching details.

© Getty Images Charli proved just how chic a LBD on the red carpet can be

To accompany the less-is-more look, she added a simple black Chanel handbag and a pair of transparent heeled satin pumps.

© Getty Images Sleek side parts are set to skyrocket thanks to this look

The real star of the show was her impeccable hair and makeup. Sporting a side part, Charli’s usual voluminous curly locks were straightened into a sleek and silky style. For glam, she kept her face base glowy and natural, allowing all emphasis to be on her sharp black smoky eye.

The famous Little Black Dress has forever been a favourite in the fashion world; however, in recent weeks, it made a triumphant comeback in the A-Lister industry. Earlier this week, both Maya Jama and Victoria Beckham sported versions of the cult classic, proving just how versatile the style really is.

© Danika Lawrence (@sirius.film) & Amy Osmaston (@amyosmaston) The decedent mini dress was the perfect look for a sophisticated evening © @victoriabeckham Victoria's classic mini dress and cap combo couldn't be more laid back

Maya opted for a plunging long sleeve YSL style to host an intimate dinner party, while Victoria sported two sporty versions whilst on holiday with her family.

If you know Charli XCX, you’ll know she's known for her music; however, the chart-topping singer and wife of The 1975’s George Daniels is making her foray into the silver screen world this year, Erupcja being her first film role.

Earlier this week, she also made waves after the much-anticipated trailer for Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi dropped, Charli announcing that she contributed a selection of original songs to be on the soundtrack.

After a busy summer season touring, the brat summer founder is showing no signs of slowing down, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what she does next.

Watch this space…