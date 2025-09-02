Victoria Beckham just put a holiday spin on the micro Little Black Dress

It’s been a while since we’ve had a healthy dose of Victoria Beckham fashion, most likely because she’s been sunning herself on a family yacht holiday for the past few months. Thankfully, she’s back up to her old tricks, sharing a selection of snaps from her vacay abroad, and as expected, her wardrobe is sleek, chic and quintessentially VB. One outfit hero in particular that the former Spice Girl-turned-fashion muse favoured for her time away was the humble Little Black Dress.

The designer wore not one, but two options for a selection of intimate dinners and back-of-the-boat days spent lapping up the rays. The first micro mini on VB’s holiday wardrobe list was a square-neck, sporty style number, which she styled with a classic black cap, no shoes and minimal jewellery. The simple yet stylish option is the perfect, easy-to-throw-on essential.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria dazzled in a laid-back classic mini dress and cap combo

Next on the list was a similar mini style but with a higher neckline. Victoria styled the classic with jelly flip-flops for a family dinner. Posing for a photo next to her daughter Harper, VB flaunted her long, toned legs.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria and daughter Harper are often style goals

For hair and makeup, the 51-year-old mother-of-four left her long brunette locks down loose, championing a salty wave made only achievable by spending time swimming in the ocean. For glam, she adopted the minimal makeup aesthetic, letting her freshly-tanned, glowing skin do all the heavy lifting.

© @victoriabeckham The micro mini style is perfect for holiday and beyond

The famous LBD will forever and always be a style statement for those obsessed with fashion. Simple yet chic, the silhouette has been a favourite for famed faces on red carpets, including Shailene Woodley, who donned a version on the Venice Film Festival red carpet just days ago, as well as the likes of Hailey Bieber, both Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Amal Clooney.

Though it was never up for debate that the LBD was a redundant style in the fashion sphere, Victoria Beckham, who is unofficially coined the queen of sleek chic dressing, has proved it's more versatile than ever.