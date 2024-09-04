Charli XCX just twinned with her bestie Troye Sivan in matching expletive slogan tank tops

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought 'Brat Girl Summer' was officially over and out, the founding mother of the aesthetic Charli XCX put the rumours to rest, sharing an explicit picture on her Instagram with her best friend Troye Sivan.

The duo, who so generously gifted us the iconic hit song 1999 back in 2019 seem to be in cahoots yet again and both the music and fashion world can’t contain their excitement.

© Instagram/@charli_xcx We've never agreed with a tank top more

Both posting the same image to their slew of Instagram followers yesterday, Charli and Troye can be seen sporting a custom-made slogan tank top with the words "About f*cking time" written in capital letters across the front. Charli paired her ribbed tank with a set of micro mini denim shorts while Troye donned baggy blue jeans.

The explicit slogan statement had fans of the duo in an excited chokehold in the comment section as it confirmed the fact that both are set to tour together later this year. Commenters included Stella Mccartney, who wrote in bold capital letters "IT’S ABOUT F*CKING TIME!" and multiple fans asking if it was going to be an "Australian brat girl summer" in reference to Troye being from Down Under.

© Instagram/@charli_xcx Charli and Troye have been best friends for a while

The dance-pop pair are gearing up for a soon-to-be-sold-out North American and Canadian co-headlining tour which they’ve comically titled 'Sweat' (if you’ve ever had the joy of watching them both live you’ll know just how sweaty things can get.)

@charlixcx epic choreo moment incoming on sweat tour ! @Troye Sivan @terrencefoconnor ♬ Apple - Charli xcx

For those of you on the other side of the pond (we’re seriously jealous) the Sweat tour will include Charli’s Brat album and Troyes’ Something to Give Each Other album, meaning you can get ready to do the Apple dance IRL and sing your heart out to Rush.