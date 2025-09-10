I'm a fashion editor - here's what I plan on wearing to London Fashion Week

For anyone who would trade eternal salvation for a front-row seat, fashion week is the Super Bowl of events. With four full days of innovative, cutting-edge style to keep on top of (and that’s excluding New York, Paris and Milan) the London-based extravaganza is a visual feast for industry insiders. Hence, one must dress the part before the week kicks off, meaning planning ahead is key.

Creating one’s fashion week wardrobe is no easy feat. You want to stand out while not being seen as trying too hard. Plus, there are certain boxes your fashion week look has to tick off. One being comfort - speaking from experience, those kitten heels may look great, but by your second show of the day you'll be cursing the designer whose name is embossed on the sole.

The second? Timing. Fashion week is pure chaos, with shows taking place one after the other all over the city. My hack? Investing in an elegant, timeless (pun fully intended) watch to ensure you get to your shows on time in the utmost style.

This season, Tissot’s SRV collection caught my eye - a tribute to the centenary of Art Deco. The perfect marriage of vintage design and contemporary femininity, the brand’s watches are primed for women who refuse to compromise on elegance and practicality.

Trust us, being fashionably late isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Better to have a stunning timepiece to keep forever.

With that in mind, read on to see what I’m planning to wear to London Fashion Week SS26.

A Fashion Editor's LFW Outfits:

Daytime Denim

Denim will forever be my go-to for fashion week. Crisp, well-cut and perfect for the transitional weather, the retro material marries Y2K playfulness with timeless appeal. Plus, it pairs perfectly with the blue dial of Tissot's geometrical watch.

Corset : Jean Paul Gaultier Indigo Button Denim Tank Top, £850.00, SSENSE

: Jean Paul Gaultier Indigo Button Denim Tank Top, £850.00, SSENSE Bag : Pre-loved Fendi Mamma Baguette, £3,237, FARFETCH

: Pre-loved Fendi Mamma Baguette, £3,237, FARFETCH Watch: Tissot SRV (Blue Dial), £370.00, TISSOT

After Dark Denim

Go from day to night with a dark wash denim playsuit, accentuated with a sprinkling of crimson accents. Tissot's romantic red option effortlessly contrasts the dark palette of the look - a sleek, scratch-resistant statement for all to covet.

Playsuit : Denim Romper, £280.00, SELF-PORTRAIT

: Denim Romper, £280.00, SELF-PORTRAIT Bag : Belle Heart Frame Purse, £235.00, VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

: Belle Heart Frame Purse, £235.00, VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Watch: Tissot SRV (Red Dial), £325.00, TISSOT

Soirée-Ready Sequins

London Fashion Week is dotted with parties, therefore one must come armed with a dazzling look to take centre stage. Sequins are very much hot property this season, and I'd highlight the iridescent allure of my look with a gold tinge courtesy of Tissot's black-gold wrist piece.

Dress : Coperni Knotted Sequins Top, £488.00, FWRD

: Coperni Knotted Sequins Top, £488.00, FWRD Bag : Bowling Shoulder Bag with Charm, £49.99, MANGO

: Bowling Shoulder Bag with Charm, £49.99, MANGO Watch: Tissot SRV (Black Mother Pearl Dial), £400.00, TISSOT

Green Glamour

When it comes to capsule wardrobe curation, autumn ushers in a whole new colour palette. Dark green hues are enigmatic and earthy, and the minimalist silhouette of this look is elevated by the subtle glamour of Tissot's matching watch in an elegant emerald tone.

Dress : Gathered Waist Midi Skirt, £550.00, VICTORIA BECKHAM

: Gathered Waist Midi Skirt, £550.00, VICTORIA BECKHAM Bag : Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag, £2,250.00, PRADA

: Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag, £2,250.00, PRADA Watch: Tissot SRV (Green Dial), £325.00, TISSOT

Trim and Tailored

Not sure what to wear this fashion week? One can never go wrong with a tailored look, complete with a crisp shirt, pleated Bermuda shorts and of course, an attention-catching accessory to inject the aesthetic with a dash of enduring charm.

Shirt : Cropped Shirt with Detachable Tie, £239.00, SANDRO

: Cropped Shirt with Detachable Tie, £239.00, SANDRO Shorts : Drew Low Rise Short, £148.00, REFORMATION

: Drew Low Rise Short, £148.00, REFORMATION Watch: Tissot SRV (Mother Pearl), £385.00, TISSOT

Suited and Booted

Another classic - the slouchy suit. Easy, breezy and always in vogue, an oversized Eighties-inspired two piece will become a trusty comrade for your year-round wardrobe. Add some hints of silver into the mix for a cool-girl twist on the pared-back ensemble.

Blazer : Linen Blend Pinstripe Blazer, £169.00, MASSIMO DUTTI

: Linen Blend Pinstripe Blazer, £169.00, MASSIMO DUTTI Bag : Duo Metallic Chain-Handle Two-Way Backpack, £89.00, CHARLES & KEITH

: Duo Metallic Chain-Handle Two-Way Backpack, £89.00, CHARLES & KEITH Watch: Tissot SRV (Silver Dial), £370.00, TISSOT

