Daisy Edgar-Jones just made a stylish case for capri pants

Love 'em or hate 'em, capri pants have made a triumphant resurgence and no one is safe from their under-the-knee hemline, not even British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The news broke back in late March of this year that the Y2K silhouette was making a comeback. Spotted on Pinterest boards of those most fashionable, donned on the Jacquemus runway and supported by some of the world's most famous faces on the world stage in different variations, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and the who’s who of social media stardom.

Now, just four months on from their debut back into society, Daisy Edgar Jones has styled them in a seriously chic, SHE-E-O energy, pairing a set of black options with a fitted, button-up, v-neck blazer, patent heels and a pair of statement sunglasses.

Over the last few months, Daisy has quickly become a household name in the fashion sphere, donning killer ensemble after killer ensemble while on the promotional tour for her film with Glen Powell, Twisters. From her side-boob chic, white Gucci gown that she wore just a few days ago at the movie’s premiere to her hot-chocolate hued Vivienne Westwood corset dress which she donned just days before, Daisy is in her high fashion era and it’s unlikely that she’ll hang up her status symbol anytime soon.

© Getty Bella styles her capri's with heels and a bomber jacket

As a certified fashion obsessive, capri pants in my eyes have always been hit or miss, but like anything in this crazy yet wildly fun style territory, when styled right, like Daisy, anything (even capri pants) can look chic.

If you’ve been on the fence about the cut-offs, I suggest you take a leaf out of Miss Edgar Jones’ book and pair a sleek black pair with a fitted blazer, heels and a tousled hairstyle.