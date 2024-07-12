Daisy Edgar Jones just wore an edgy cut out gown that's perfect for cool-girl brides-to-be

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



From what we’ve seen over the last week or so, we think we’re pretty confident in saying that Normal People star Daisy Edgar Jones is currently having a fashion moment in more ways than one.

Just a few days ago the British actress stepped out on the red carpet to promote her new film Twisters in a decedent, hot chocolate-hued Vivienne Westwood gown. And just when we thought her style game couldn't get any hotter, she stepped out in Los Angeles in a glamorous gown that’s set to be on the wishlists and inspiration boards of every cool-girl brides-to-be.

© Getty The dress fitted like a glove

For the occasion, Daisy called upon world-renowned celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, who is also responsible for many of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s most iconic looks to date. Dani and Daisy decided on a sleek, backless crisp white Gucci option, complete with low-cut sides and a cowl neck design

For accessories, Daisy turned to Tiffany & Co., opting for a selection of chunky gold statement pieces from the brand Elsa Peretti collection.

© Getty A moment for the back of the dress

As we all likely know by now, press tours for movies have quickly become one of the fashion world's most elite events, with Margot Robbie putting the occasion on the map with her slew of practically perfect, pink ensembles for the 2023 mega-hit Barbie. Soon after, Zendaya followed in Margot’s footsteps for both the Challengers and Dune: Part Two press tours, donning some of her most edgy and eclectic outfits to date.

Daisy’s new film Twisters is officially out in cinemas, which unfortunately means her abundance of certifiable chic looks are likely coming to an end but rest assured, the 26-year-old has secured herself a top spot on our style radar, so watch this space for any notable new ‘fits in the future.