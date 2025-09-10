Katie Holmes' high-waisted jeans are a lesson in transitional cool-girl style

The weather has turned and we’ve officially entered a prolonged period of mourning for our flouncy summer garb, but one thing keeping our heads up is Katie Holmes’ wardrobe. The American actress is ushering the new season in epic style, supplying us with ample sartorial inspiration for the cosy season ahead. Think hefty knits, dreamy denim and a splash of crisp shirting.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old stepped out in New York City, debuting three striking outfits in one day. The first ensemble centred Hush’s plush red varsity knit, showcasing a soft, snuggle-worthy construction with a sporty numbered graphic emblazoned on the front. The piece, hailing from the London-based high street hero, was coolly paired with some longline chocolate trousers showcasing a utilitarian finish, leading the eye to a pair of Nike Cortez trainers in white.

© WireImage The actress looked to London-based label Hush for her cosy varsity knit

Katie’s second look was a cool departure from the Americana-inspired look she debuted earlier that day. The mother-of-one once again took to the streets of Manhattan, this time opting for a quintessentially British aesthetic. She slipped into a classic tan-toned trench coat, layered over a loosely-buttoned white shirt and a scoop-neck tank top. A pair of cropped satin trousers in black, complete with an elasticated tie-up waistband, topped off her autumnal outfit.

© WireImage The Hollywood mogul leaned unto autumnal palettes with her trench coat ensemble

A sprinkling of burgundy accents, courtesy of a large burgundy overnight bag in buttery leather by Alo and a stone pendant necklace, enabled the onscreen veteran to further lean into autumnal palettes. The actress shielded her face from the East Coast sunshine with some tortoiseshell aviators - an eyewear silhouette popularised by her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

© GC Images Katie's final look of the day put dreamy denim front and centre

Last but certainly not least, Katie’s final look put dreamy denim front and centre. The actress’ concluding outing of the day witnessed the sophisticated pairing of some high-waisted blue jeans with a subtly flared fit and a black turtleneck, which was layered beneath a cropped, collar jacket in a navy-black colourway, featuring a structured design and button-down detailing.

The actress’ look was tied together with a black leather belt and a patent black handbag, which was hooked over her right shoulder via some Chanel-inspired gold chain straps.

In the realm of autumn street style, Katie Holmes is a walking testament to the power of three.