Katie Holmes' fisherman sandals are the ugly-chic shoe of the summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Katie Holmes has had enough of the ballet flat trend.

The actress single-handedly tossed the pretty pump fad while out and about in New York on Sunday, instead making way for a more rugged shoe to take centre stage.

The 45-year-old was spotted mapping the streets of Manhattan in a beige striped boyfriend shirt, cropped grey tracksuits and a pair of coffee-coloured fisherman sandals. The ventilated kickers made for a welcome alternative to the ongoing captivation with minimalist flats, as championed by Alexa Chung and Kendall Jenner.

© Getty Katie Holmes made a case for ugly-chic shoe silhouettes in fisherman sandals

Originally designed to protect the feet of fishermen navigating slippery decks, these water-draining sandals have been reimagined by designers who revel in the irony of ugly fashion.

MORE: Katie Holmes' stylist just defended her Y2K 'dress over jeans' viral outfit

RELATED: Katie Holmes doubles daughter Suri as she nails city chic in white flares and beige crewneck

Today, the divisive silhouettes are the epitome of functional style, with their chunky soles and thick leather straps lending a nostalgic yet boyish appeal to outfits that straddle the line between rugged and refined.

© Getty Fisherman sandals were originally designed for sailors in need of a quick-draining shoe

Katie’s shoewear selection offered a practical accent to her off-duty outfit. Wearing her hair down loose (and wet) the actress turned out a look that exuded unbothered ‘I just woke up like this’ vibes.

Her accessories told a different story. A pair of XL sunglasses and a layering of sea-shell dotted necklaces tapped into European Summer dress codes, adding a holiday twist to her off-duty attire.

© Getty The actress bid farewell to the ballet pump trend in her divisive kicks

As for her bag? The Row’s ‘Amelia’ leather tote bag. Retailing at £2,120, the buttery soft piece of arm candy features a grained calfskin construction, gold foil frontal logo and flapped accents at the sides.

Where it fits into her beachy-bedhead aesthetic? We’re not quite sure. But does it work? Absolutely.

MORE: Katie Holmes' Chanel outfit was straight out of Dawson’s Creek

MORE: Katie Holmes' double denim ensemble is perfect for spring

The fisherman sandal is one of many nostalgic shoe styles to resurface in 2024. Alongside the jelly shoes (Prada’s rendition was particularly sentimental), fisherman sandals have ascended up the fashion ranks in the same divisive fashion that boater shoes and backless clogs à la Birkenstock.

Ugly shoes are officially back and better than ever. Balletcore, beware.