Katie Holmes channels art teacher-chic in unexpected dungarees

New York is alive with fresh new film productions, as stars like Natalie Portman and Anne Hathaway return to their Manhattan sets to shoot highly anticipated new projects en plein air.

Among the Hollywood elite touching down in the Big Apple in the name of cinema is Katie Holmes, who was spotted on location on Tuesday filming her latest onscreen endeavour, Happy Hour.

Intrigued passersby were able to have a sneak peek of the actress’ costume, which centred a pair of oversized dungarees in a retro light-wash blue, complete with silver hardware, pockets and a faded vintage finish.

© GC Images Katie Holmes is seen filming on the set of 'Happy Hour' in New York City

The Americana one-piece was coolly layered over a black long sleeve, which Katie wore rolled up at the elbows to add to the laid-back vibe of the look.

A silver wristwatch adorned her left arm, while a fine gold chain necklace made for a low-key yet elegant selection of jewellery.

The mother-of-one wore her thick brunette locks down loose in a straightened style, once again reinforcing the off-duty charm of her everyday outfit. A pair of tan-toned leather cowboy boots, which peaked out from the rolled-up cuffs of the dungarees, infused the actress’ onscreen aesthetic with a touch of Western nostalgia.

© GC Images The actress channelled off-duty cool in dungarees

The pièce de résistance? A Chloé Paddington Bag which perched beside the actress during a scene, featuring a black colourway, a slouchy leather construction and the item’s signature padlock detailing in gold.

For SS24, Chemena Kamali reissued the beloved boho bag - marrying the slouchy It-girl silhouette and kitschy-cute charms that stayed true to the brand’s bohemian feel.

With the imminent return of ‘boho chic’ and 2010s fashion, brands like Chloé, Isabel Marant and Zimmerman have been stationed at the forefront of fashion - especially on second hand sites. According to Depop, the beloved Paddington has witnessed a huge +1137% spike in interest.

Naturally, Katie Holmes (via the film’s costume designer) is bang on the money when it comes to 2025 style. And we wouldn't have expected anything less.