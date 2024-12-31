Katie Holmes’ latest kaleidoscopic look has to be seen to be believed

Many would like to see the ‘frazzled city girl’ aesthetic out for 2025 - but not Katie Holmes.

The Hollywood veteran reigns supreme in the kooky-chic department, often hitting the streets of her native New York in outfits we certainly didn’t see coming.

Delivering the sartorial goods once again, the actress stepped out on Monday, debuting yet another ensemble that harmoniously married trends from across the decades.

© GC Images The actress was spotted in Seventies suede

Katie wrapped up warm in a tan-toned suede jacket, complete with a popped collar, button-down detailing and a straight silhouette (how very Seventies), paired with some dark wash blue jeans with a baggy fit.

Underneath her vintage-inspired outerwear was layered a cream-cornflower blue Bretron striped T-shirt, fusing the classic dress codes of Paris with retro California vibes.

© GC Images Katie opted for a striped look to match her skater-girl accessories

Naturally, the mother-of-one looked at her trusty beanie for warmth, which she teamed with her beloved cat-eye sunglasses. In true NYC style, she armed herself with not one, but two Starbucks coffees as she mapped the streets of the American city. Being double parked never looked so good.

As for her accessories, Katie opted for a bohemian necklace featuring a turquoise pendant, adding some hippie elegance into the mix.

The star clearly isn’t a slave to the trends cycle - that much we know to be true. Case in point? Earlier this month, she styled out a crisp-cut coat, featuring a rich ebony hue, a stiff collar, asymmetrical lapel detailing, gold button fastenings, a subtly boxy fit and a hip-skimming length.

For her routine New York outing, Katie paired the luxe piece with some wide-leg blue jeans with a mid-wash and a slightly cropped length, leading the eye to her black square-toe boots cut from smooth leather. As a little surprise for her fashion fans, she topped off the look with a slouchy skater girl beanie and XL glasses.

When it comes to Katie’s style, one can always expect the unexpected.