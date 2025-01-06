Katie Holmes just nailed this serious fashion faux pas

Forget socks and sliders, Katie Holmes is flying the flag for a new unexpected footwear combo.

On Saturday, the Broadway actress was spotted out and about on her routine stroll through the streets of Manhattan. Armed with the essentials, being coffee and cat-eye sunglasses, the 46-year-old stepped out in a seemingly classic look.

She wore a longline black coat layered over a cream-hued turtleneck knit, style with a pair of blue straight leg jeans with an ankle-length crop. A white canvas tote bag, hailing from Marfa Stance, was hooked over her arm - the perfect choice for housing her on-the-run belongings.

© Getty The 46-year-old wore A.P.C during her NYC outing

However, all eyes fell to the unconventional styling of her shoes. Never one to miss out on a ballet flat moment, Katie slipped into a pair of coquettish pumps by A.P.C, featuring a crisp white hue, a point toe silhouette and cut-out detailing. She paired the pristine shoes with some black socks, which were casually ruched at the ankle.

Aptly coined ‘The Katie Shoes,’ the cute kicks were a product of Katie’s collaboration with the cool-girl brand, which was founded by Jean Touitou in 1987 and now peppers the busiest high streets across Europe.

© A.P.C Katie Holmes for A.P.C

Speaking of the partnership via the A.P.C website, Katie said: “I love vintage and truly enjoyed stepping into the memories of A.P.C. garments of the past. Bringing the inspiration from collections from the early 2000’s and working to make them modern and relevant to the 2024 customer was such a joyful and satisfying experience.”

The capsule collection fused the brand’s French history with Katie’s signature style - New York chic meets luxury streetwear.

Delivering the sartorial goods once again, the actress stepped out last week, debuting yet another ensemble that harmoniously married trends from across the decades.

Katie wrapped up warm in a tan-toned suede jacket (how deliciously Seventies), paired with some dark wash blue jeans with a baggy fit. Underneath, she sported a Bretron striped T-shirt, merging the classic dress codes of Paris with retro California vibes - her go-to sartorial blend.