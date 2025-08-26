Kaia Gerber is a sporty vision in supermodel-approved workout set

Even on the dreariest of British days, a mere glimpse at Kaia Gerber’s Instagram feed is all we need to spring from the sofa and head to the gym. The model is a beacon of health, which comes as little surprise considering her Malibu model roots.

Back in May, the 23-year-old joined forces with activewear brand Vuori alongside her family. Since the collaboration was announced, the Crawford-Gerber clan has been doling out the gymwear inspo, with Kaia firmly leading the charge.

On Monday, the book club owner slipped into a sleek set by the brand, consisting of a dark blue cami top and black mid-rise leggings. She posed for a low-key selfie which she subsequently shared on her social media, captioning the snap: “Milo approves,” in reference to her adorable rescue dog who features heavily on her Instagram.

© @kaiagerber The 23-year-old model posed in her beloved Vuori set

For the at-home photo, Kaia wore her brunette hair down loose in gentle beachy waves, opting for a natural makeup blend to accentuate her campaign-fronting features. A dark rose-hued lip, a lick of mascara and a thickly defined brow made for a deeply romantic palette.

Speaking of the collaboration with the sportswear label, Kaia previously said: “Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like. It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting. It is clothing as a return to self.”

© Vuori The model and her family teamed up with the brand back in May

“This official partnership with the Gerber family marks an exciting milestone for Vuori that’s been years in the making,” said Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla. “It began when Rande Gerber discovered Vuori in a small Malibu boutique and reached out, sharing our passion for what we’re building. A genuine friendship followed, rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and now we’re excited to take that connection even further. Kaia and Cindy are natural muses for Vuori’s women’s collection, embodying strength, style, and modern femininity.”