Kaia Gerber is Sporty Spice personified in sleek workout set

Only Kaia Gerber could inspire us to hoist ourselves off the sofa and hit the gym on an overcast, humid summer's day.

As a jet-setting supermodel, working out falls firmly under her job spec - meaning the LA native needs the best personal trainer in town to help her stay in shape.

Cue Kirsty Godso, the New Zealand-born fitness guru who has garnered widespread celebrity endorsement with clients including Olivia Rodrigo and of course, Kaia herself.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber paid homage to her PT in matching black activewear

On Wednesday, Kaia took to social media to wish her PT a happy birthday, sharing a selfie sporting a sleek black workout set in homage to her trainer’s excellence.

The two-piece featured a simple yet form-kissing bralette with thin straps and a matching pair of low-rise stretchy leggings - making for a streamlined workout ensemble.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford went makeup-free for the moment, showcasing her naturally striking facial features that have fronted campaigns for fashion houses including Marc Jacobs and DKNY.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the hottest and most dangerous @kirstygodso,” adding: “The only person who can get my face to match my pilates ball.”

Kirsty is a personal trainer, HIIT and pilates specialist, wellness expert, and Nike Global Trainer with 14 years’ experience in the fitness industry. After starting out in her native New Zealand and Australia with Les Mills and Nike, she spent five years in New York working with Nike, Equinox, and top global brands. Now based in Los Angeles, she trains high-profile clients across music, fashion, and entertainment.

Her work is evident in Kaia’s social media feed, which features glimpses of the star in a range of ab-baring looks from sweet polka dot swimsuits to 90s-inspired denim shorts and more.

No matter, the duo’s relationship is more than just skin-deep, with the two often spotted together when out and about in Los Angeles - proving both the power of fitness and flutter kick-induced friendship.