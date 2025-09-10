Princess Olympia taps into the boxer trend during New York Fashion Week

Princess Olympia of Greece has just told autumn to shove off in the most stylish way possible. On Tuesday, the Grecian royal touched down in New York to kick off fashion month, taking to the streets of Manhattan to attend the Brandon Maxwell show for New York Fashion Week SS26. As expected, the 29-year-old turned out a trend-led look for the occasion, doing away with autumnal knitwear and heavyweight leathers in favour of something a touch lighter.

Princess Olympia coolly clung onto summer style, opting for a matching set featuring an oversized gingham shirt complete with a classic, crisp construction and preppy collar, which was paired with some co-ordinating boxer-style shorts. The checked ensemble paid homage to the celebrity-adored ‘underwear-as-outwear’ trend, which witnessed stars from Sabrina Carpenter to Emily Ratajkowski delve into the lingerie draw for the next street style offering.

© GC Images Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece is seen arriving at the Brandon Maxwell NYFW show

The royal completed her fashion week-ready attire by wearing her blonde bob down loose in a straightened style, framing her model-esque facial features to perfection for the long-awaited bash.

A black leather handbag was neatly hooked over her right shoulder, housing her fashion month essentials, while a pair of snakeskin heeled mules with a thong design made for a sleek, Y2K-tinged footwear choice.

© GC Images The royal is a familiar face on the FROW during fashion month

A sun-kissed complexion and a touch of mocha-hued smoky eyeshadow allowed all eyes to fall on the princess’ natural beauty, inherited from her mother Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece.

From New York to Paris, Princess Olympia is a familiar face on the FROW. The blonde-haired beauty is well acquainted with the fashion week scene, having attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. For AW25, the socialite touched down in the French capital to attend an array of events, including Giorgio Armani Privé and Balenciaga’s Haute Couture autumn/winter 2025 runway shows.

Both occasions witnessed the royal dazzle in an array of neutral-hued dresses hailing from the retrospective designer’s archive, making for a high-impact, high-fashion sartorial statement.