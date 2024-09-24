Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' film is already courting controversy

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, two of the hottest names in Hollywood, are teaming up again - this time in a new film adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

The Australian actors, known for their roles in Barbie and Saltburn, will play the iconic characters of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Directed by Emerald Fennell, this adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel is already stirring up controversy, and the film hasn't even begun shooting yet.

Fans and critics alike are questioning whether this casting is a good fit for the beloved literary tale. "Did anyone actually read the book before deciding this?" asked The Independent's film critic Clarisse Loughrey. Many are pointing out that the characters’ ages and appearances don’t align with the descriptions in the novel. Catherine is a teenager in the book, while Heathcliff is often described as “dark-skinned,” adding complexity to his character that some fear will be lost with Elordi’s casting.

© Variety Margot Robbie was one of the producers of 'Saltburn', directed by Emerald Fennell

TV and film critic Gavia Baker-Whitelaw summed up the frustration with a scathing tweet: "White Heathcliff and 34-year-old Cathy, and they both look like they belong on Instagram." The criticism has been harsh, with Collider critic Maggie Boccella expressing concern that Fennell may have missed the point of the novel entirely, saying, "She just wants to make a tortured lovers drama with a name that’ll put butts in seats."

For fans of the book, these concerns cut deep. Wuthering Heights is one of the most complex and intense love stories ever written, with themes of obsession, revenge, and class.

Heathcliff, often romanticised, is also violent and deeply flawed—a character far more nuanced than just another “tortured lover.” The worry is that Fennell’s version might reduce these themes to mere melodrama, rather than capturing the true depth of the characters.

Jacob Elordi starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn

Not everyone is entirely against the idea, though. Some are looking forward to seeing Fennell’s bold take on the gothic tale, even if it is unconventional. This isn’t Fennell’s first foray into controversial storytelling.

Her film Promising Young Woman won her an Oscar in 2021, and last year’s Saltburn was another critical success, with Elordi in a standout role. Robbie produced both of those films, and now, for the first time, she’ll be stepping in front of Fennell’s camera.

Robbie has been keeping busy lately. Fresh off the massive success of Barbie, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, she’s producing and starring in a film adaptation of The Sims. Much like Barbie, The Sims is another beloved franchise, and expectations are high. The game, which has sold over 200 million copies since its release in 2000, is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

© Anadolu Agency Director Emerald Fennell had a cameo as 'Midge' in the Barbie movie

While the casting and potential creative choices for Wuthering Heights are being hotly debated, one thing is for sure—this adaptation is bound to get people talking. Whether it will live up to the expectations of Brontë fans remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Fennell, Robbie, and Elordi are ready to make their mark on this iconic story. Will it be a hit or a miss? Only time—and their Yorkshire accents—will tell.