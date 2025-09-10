Lily James's 'body contour' little black dress is the LBD of autumn 2025

At this moment in time, the red carpet glamour just keeps on coming, and we honestly can't get enough of it. After Venice Film Festival and the VMAs, it's now the Toronto International Film Festival (better known by its abbreviation, TIFF), that is giving us major new season style inspiration ahead of the upcoming big four of fashion weeks: New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Lily James is the latest It-Brit to step out at the Canadian event - one of the oldest film festivals in the world - and put on a sartorial masterclass, putting a spin on the little black dress for autumn/winter 2025.

The 36-year-old attended the premiere of Swiped, an upcoming film in which she stars as the lead, inspired by the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and former CEO of the dating app Bumble.

She oozed after-hours glamour in a strapless, fitted black dress by British label 16Arlington, featuring subtle pleating from the waist.

© Getty Images Lily James attended the premiere of "Swiped" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

The website describes the 'Res' gown as "a strapless, fitted gown designed to contour the body. It features dramatic pleated draping that sweeps across both the front and back, creating depth and fluidity through the otherwise minimal shape. The floor length cut extends the form with clean, structured lines and subtle movement."

The dress from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection puts an elegant yet contemporary spin on the classic LBD, utilising flattering pleats to add trend-led interest.

© WireImage She oozed glamour in 16Arlington

Pleats have had their moment over recent seasons, which H! Fashion's Tania Leslau says are: "rebels in an industry that champions ‘Quiet Luxury.’ Brimming with character, cultural references and charisma, they're the ultimate disruptors - flirting their way through tradition with every playful swish."

Lily's dress is the perfect blend of quiet luxury-meets-contemporary charm, for those who prefer a minimalist look yet still want to have a little flirty, figure-flattering fun.