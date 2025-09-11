Margot Robbie's bra and pencil skirt combo is the chicest thing we've seen all week

For those of us obsessed with fashion, it’s been a big week for outfit inspiration. From Priyanka Chopra and Naomi Watts sitting FROW at NYFW to Maya Jama in black lace on the National Television Awards red carpet and Elsa Hosk's cherry red engagement outfit, there's been a lot to process.

If you thought the prize for best dressed this week was one of the aforementioned (and you’d be right to think so), you’d be sorely mistaken because Margot Robbie has just stepped out in possibly the chicest outfit combo we’ve seen all year.

To attend the London photocall for her newest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Margot called on her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal, to pull from the Thierry Mugler archive.

© Getty Images The muted blush look was subtle yet stylish

Settling on a blush pink, pointed bust bra and a sleek, fitted midi skirt in nude from the iconic brands FW 1998 collection, Margot embraced her inner Barbie to perfection.

© Getty Images Margot's minimal makeup look completed the look

To accompany the ‘underwear as outerwear’ ensemble, the 35-year-old Australian actress wore her long blonde locks out in the sleekest off-centre side part style, loosely curled at the ends to create a touch of volume and bounce.

© Getty Images Margot was all smiles for the occasion

As for her makeup, the mother of one and wife of filmmaker, Tom Ackerley, kept things natural to match her tonal outfit, opting for glowing skin, a touch of fluttery mascara and a lick of nude gloss.

© Getty Images According to Margot, the midriff is AW25-approved

To complete the look, Margot added a set of retro-esque beige framed sunglasses, a pair of sky-high patent heels and a matching coat, which she wore slumped off of her shoulders.

Despite the weather cooling down in temperature by the minute, Margot has proved that there’s still a place in the Autumn months for a major midriff moment, just ensure you take a cosy coat for when the evening chill becomes too much.