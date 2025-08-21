Margot Robbie opts for a lingerie-inspired sheer LBD for red carpet return

Oh Margot Robbie, how your red carpet outfit choices never miss!

On Wednesday, the Australian actress and producer appeared in Los Angeles for a photocall for her latest project A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, alongside her co-star Colin Farrell.

The exclusive event took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills - with Margot posing for snaps in an incredible reworked LBD.

Upon first glance, the dress in question featured the familiar silhouette of the iconic little black dress. But if you take a closer look, you'll spy a corset bustier with incredible boning detail and sheer moments peppered throughout the piece.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell on the red carpet

Designed by Stella McCartney, the dress strutted down the runway at the brand's Resort 2026 show. On the runway it was paired with tousled hair and barely there makeup - allowing the pure glamour of the silhouette to speak for itself.

Margot followed suit with her signature blonde locks worn loosely around her face, and she kept accessories to a minimum, a pair of strappy black high heels and some delicate jewellery. Perfection.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell at the event in Los Angeles

For the event, Margot was styled by her long-serving stylist Andrew Mukamal, who was also responsible for some of her incredible Barbie red carpet looks.

He is also the man responsible for Lindsay Lohan's incredible Freakier Friday press tour wardrobe, and is behind some of Vanessa Kirby's show stopping red carpet looks. Andrew, we salute you.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and her signature blonde locks

The event marks the return of Margot to the red carpet after welcoming a baby boy in August of this year, with her husband British producer Tom Ackerley.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey has a bizarre time-travelling premise and sees our main characters relive key moments from their past and is set for release in the UK on September 19. It also stars beloved actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Turner Smith.

Margot's co-star Colin opted for a relaxed ensemble, plumping for a jeans, a crisp white tank top and a black cardigan for the event.

© WireImage Margot Robbie, Colin Firth and director Kogonada

The actress has also been busy filming the highly anticipated adaptation of Emily Bronté's beloved novel Wuthering Heights.

The flick also stars Australian heart-throb Jacob Elordi and is directed by the genius behind Saltburn, Emerald Fennell.