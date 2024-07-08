Margot Robbie is pregnant: What to expect from her maternity wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s been quite the year for celebrity offspring. Sofia Richie Grainge announced the arrival of her daughter, Eloise Samantha, in May, Sienna Miller gave birth to her second baby in January and last week, it was reported that Vanessa Hudgens welcomed a son with partner Cole Tucker.

Well, the baby train is yet to cease, as on Sunday People Magazine reported that Barbie star Margot Robbie is expecting. That’s right, this Barbie has a bun in the oven.

The 34-year-old and her film producer husband Tom Ackerly are expecting their first child together. The couple, who wed in 2016, are yet to officially discuss the exciting news.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerly

Considering the baby-to-be’s mother is a global fashion muse, we only expect the best from Margot’s maternitywear. A certified Chanel poster girl with powerhouse franchises such as Barbie under her pink, glittering belt, the actress is set to have the fashion world at her disposal when dressing both herself and her child.

What to predict for her pregnancy wardrobe? If the leaked images are anything to go by, we can expect subtle yet chic looks from the Hollywood veteran, whose baby bump was initially spotted while wearing a dark, shoulder-padded suit and a white crop top.

You may be thinking, Chanel duh. Well, in fact, the actress’ contact with the French fashion house, which was struck up in 2018, ended in 2023. Free from the reigns of creative director Virginie Viard, an allyship that proved most divisive, the star swapped her default frills, florals and summer frocks for a touch of Bottega, Vivienne Westwood and Versace.

Sporting many notable designer looks throughout the colossal Barbie press tour, Margot broadened her brand vocabulary, inviting innovative silhouettes, prints and styles into her Chanel-saturated archive.

© Getty The actress' contract with Chanel ended in 2023

Since Barbiemania died down, Margot has lain low. Pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party back in April wearing Versace was one of the star’s last public appearances. Yet, unlike this particular red carpet outing, we doubt Donatella-designed corsets will crop up in Margot’s maternitywear collection.

Discover what to expect from the actress’ maternity style and browse our predictions below.

What to expect from Margot Robbie's maternity style:

© Tommaso Boddi Monochrome palettes If her latest suited-and-booted aesthetic is anything to go by, we can assume 'Quiet Luxury' is very much on the sartorial agenda for Ms Robbie. While the star has become synonymous with all-things pink, we reckon she'll be opting for something a touch for understated during her pregnancy.

© Gotham Relaxed denim A denim dresser through-and-through, Margot's go-to off-duty look is always a blue jeans combo. Paired with a boyfriend shirt and a smidge of tailoring, baggy jeans are always a hit among pregnant stars - just look at Elsa Hosk and Nara Smith.

© Gotham Loose tailoring Never one to sleep on a slouchy yet sophisticated silhouette, Margot's maternitywear is likely to house a tailored piece or two. Be it pinstripe or plain, single or double breasted, there's no denying a blazer and a bare bump look never fails to make a statement.

© Gotham Shirt silhouettes Contrast to her cinched Barbie press tour looks, Margot's default shirt-based aesthetic is a relaxed one. Shirt dresses feature heavily in the Australian star's off-set wardrobe, and they just so happen to frame a bump perfectly.

© Gotham Quiet Luxury Steering away from her signature fuchsia, Margot is yet to debut another pink outfit since Barbiemania died down. However, sophisticated simplicity is always on the star's sartorial agenda, and we're hoping for many lessons in 'Quiet Luxury' takes maternity throughout her pregnancy.

© BG002/Bauer-Griffin Babydoll dresses Floaty and feminine, the humble babydoll is the prime remedy to a humid summertime pregnancy. Perfect for combatting the LA or Aussie heat, the silhouette also happens to be one of Margot's favourites.

© GP/Star Max Polka dots A conservative yet classic print, polka dots are a global favourite for a reason. Worn by royals and celebrities alike, the failsafe design has been sported by Margot on numerous occasions, courtesy of Alessandra Rich, Balmain, Valentino and more.