Emily Ratajkowski is bringing back skinny jeans for AW25, and the internet is divided

Every now and again, one of our favourite style muses sports a controversial fashion ensemble, leaving us confused on where we stand. On this occasion, the culprit in question is Emily Ratajkowski and Gen-Z’s most hated trouser style, the famous skinny jean.

Before you turn your nose up at the idea of sculpted pants, rest assured that anything the actress, author, mother and model wears instantly turns into a high-fashion frenzy, pinned to the top of outfit inspiration moodboards around the globe.

Reposting a selection of snaps to her Instagram story, which were taken by her photographer bestie, Morgan Maher, Emily can be seen riding in the back of a taxi and inside her New York City Apartment, championing the 2000s-approved slim-fitting style.

Opting for a pair of mid-rise black options, a red bandeau top (another Y2K hero) and a set of her favourite sporty Puma ballerina flats in slick silver, the Too Much actress oozed model-off-duty.

To accompany her throwback outfit, she plugged in a set of wired headphones to her phone - it doesn't get any more early 2000s than that.

She wore her brunette locks out in her usual messy style while her sun-kissed summer tan radiated a healthy glow.

Skinny jeans have long been a controversial silhouette, mainly because baggy, wide-leg and barrel options have skyrocketed into popularity thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and every other Instagram It-Girl around the globe. However, Miss Ratajkowski might be onto something, as in recent months, Suki Waterhouse and Addison Rae have all been seen sporting skinnier styles.

According to Martina Cherry, a stylist at online fashion platform endource, the slim style is making a comeback in a big way for AW25, saying “Skinny jeans are slowly making their way back to the high street, but we won’t see them styled in the same fashion as the indie sleaze era. This time around, they will be worn more sophisticated and considered, paired with oversized knitwear to create a balanced silhouette, alongside kitten heels or ballet flats to elongate the leg.”

Whether you view skinny jeans as a fashion faux pas or not, we can’t deny that Emily Ratajkowski certainly pulls them off, but then again, what doesn’t she?