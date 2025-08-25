Emily Ratajkowski is a modern day pin-up in lingerie leather crop top and completely sheer capris

Oh Emily Ratajkowski, is there anything you don't look absolutely sensational in?

The supermodel and author took to Instagram to share a set of snaps that had our jaws on the floor and proved that quite simply, no, there isn't anything this fashion maven can't pull off.

The ensemble in question consisted of a plunging, leather lingerie inspired bralet, with a long belt attached which she wrapped around her torso.

She teamed the top with a pair of completely sheer capri pants (the trouser style of 2025) and an itsy-bitsy pair of pants underneath.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski looks sensational in black

She leaned into the pin-up energy of the outfit by teaming it with super spiky high heels (which also nodded to the dominatrix vibes of the entire ensemble), plus seriously bombastic hair and makeup.

Looking like a screen siren from the classic days of Hollywood, teamed with a 1980s laissex-faire attitude to hairspray, the supermodel's locks were astoundingly voluminous and softly curled.

For makeup, she opted for a soft, smoky eye (naturally) and a nude lip, teamed with a pair of glittering earrings.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski's bombshell beaity look

She captioned the snap: "like a totally important designer," which fashion fans the world over will immediately recognise.

It's the famous words uttered by Cher Horowitz, played by Alicia Silverstone in the iconic teen flick Clueless, which unbelievably came out 30 years ago, back in 1995.

Cher says the famous quote when she is being robbed and trying to explain the value of her incredible red dress, "You don't understand, this is an Alaïa... it's like a totally important designer."

© @emrata A friend takes Emily Ratajkowski's snap

Emily's reference surely means that this incredible two-piece was also made by the beloved designer, who passed away in 2017.

He found fame for his pieces that celebrated femininity and embraced sexiness but in a way that empowered women.