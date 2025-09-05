Emily Ratajkowski says cargo shorts are the key to cool-girl style

For Emily Ratajowski, summer isn't quite over yet. While the majority of us have begrudgingly started to swap out our tank tops, holiday dresses and raffia bags for the knitwear, the model is firmly keeping summer dress codes front and centre. Taking to social media on Thursday, the mother-of-one shared a look back at her sun-drunk time away alongside friends and family - bestowing her fans a dazzling carousel of off-duty looks to inhale.

In the series of images, Emily could be seen kicking back beachside with a close friend and her young son, Slyvester. Naturally, she packed an enviable array of clothes for the holiday, including a pair of khaki cargo shorts that leaned into the tomboy style of the Noughties.

The My Body author coolly teamed the oversized shorts with a ruched bikini in a rust hue and black sunglasses, allowing sea salt-kissed hair to cascade down her back. The baggy bottoms featured a knee-skimming length and an elasticated waistband, offering a playful contrast to her signature body-caressing silhouettes.

© @emrata The model tapped into tomboy style in cargo shorts © @emata She was joined on holiday by her son Sylvester

Other outfits in the post included a whimsical co-ord, complete with a green-brown colourway, ruffle detailing and an on-trend polka dot print. Joining the likes of Kaia Gerber and Dua Lipa, Emily championed summer’s most coveted trend in style - giving it a beachy twist for her luxurious getaway.

Never one to shy away from a Noughties trend or two, the podcast host simultaneously tapped into the style set’s ongoing fascination with slogan tops - another relic from the 2000s. For a low-key mirror selfie, she slipped into the sell-out IDEA x Nadia Lee Cohen ‘No One Is Thinking About You T-Shirt,’ which retailed for £39 at END. Clothing. Here's hoping kitschy graphics, as so iconically championed by the one and only Paris Hilton, are on their way up for autumn 2025.

© @emrata The author championed 2025's popular polka dot trend

In addition to following trends, Emily also sets them in motion. Her most recent outing prompted the return of the baseball top, bringing about a renewed interest in sporty-chic style. In short? When the sartorial inspiration dries up, look to EmRata for a new lease of life