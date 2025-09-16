Dua Lipa’s latest look is hanging on by a thread - literally

As the first fashion capital to show during fashion month, New York sets the tone for its fellow style hubs. So far, we’ve witnessed the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Iris Law and Suki Waterhouse hit the streets of Manhattan, all coming together in the name of cutting-edge clothing.

Joining the myriad of A-listers on Monday night was none other than Dua Lipa. The singer was spotted attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons Dinner, which also welcomed models Linda Evangelisa and Paloma Elsesser through its doors. For the bash, the 30-year-old delved into Schiaparelli’s latest autumn/winter 2025 collection, securing a dramatically fringed number for the after-hours outing.

The gothic dress featured all-over embroidered jersey fringing that danced around Dua's legs as she walked, draped asymmetrical straps, a nude-coloured bustier that added a trompe-l'œil effect, a low-scooped neckline and cut-out panels on the side to reveal a cheeky glimpse of skin.

© GC Images Dua Lipa attended Harper's Bazaar Icons Dinner during NYFW

Dua completed her Schiaparelli look with a pair of black patent point-toe heels while frosting herself in diamonds. Bvlgari’s Diva Necklace in white gold adorned her neck, a piece which boasted 80 South Sea cultured pearls, jadeite, rubellites and diamond pavé, all curated to coil in a snake-like design.

She wore her raven tresses down loose in a straightened, feathery style, opting for a romantic, winter-ready makeup blend to accentuate her striking facial features.

© GC Images The singer wore a piece from Schiaparelli's AW25 collection

Thankfully for those obsessed with Stevie Nicks-inspired dress codes, fringing continues to take the fashion sphere by storm. Brands such as Isabel Marant and Chloé have dominated the runways with their counterculture motifs, such as suede detailing, sheer lace and of course, bohemian fringing.

Inspired by Native American garments, fringe became a staple of counterculture style, with the design coming to represent rebellion and freedom. Celebrities like Jimi Hendrix and Jane Birkin helped popularise the look while adding to its mystical allure and rock ‘n’ roll essence, meaning Dua joins a long line of stars falling for fringe in fashion.