Margot Robbie just gave the 'no trousers' trend the chicest upgrade

For most of us, Monday evenings call for tracksuits and pyjamas at 6 pm after somehow making it through the first day of the working week. Margot Robbie, however, decided to put on a fashion masterclass, stepping out in New York for the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere, and she demonstrated the chicest spin on the 'no trousers' trend.

She stunned in a monochromatic black and white dress from a new capsule collection by Mugler. The daring number featured a corseted body with a low-cut neckline and body-contouring fit, paired with a black overlay with the most dramatic thigh-high splits - creating a 'skirt but not quite' design.

In an Instagram post, the brand described the collection as: "An exclusive capsule collection of 24 iconic looks that reinterpret archival designs for this next era. re/edit opens a new door into Manfred Thierry Mugler’s audacious body of work by focusing on his ready-to-wear and couture collections between 1985 and 2000."

© GC Images Margot Robbie wore a barely-there dress by Mugler

The 'no trousers' trend sprang onto our radars back in 2023. And whilst many at the time suspected it to be yet another fleeting micro-trend, fashionistas have kept it at the top of their sartorial moodboards for every season since.

© FilmMagic Her dress put a chic spin on the 'no trousers' trend

Whilst the daring silhouette has constantly remained in the sartorial sphere, it made headlines with the sheer number of trouserless silhouettes at this year's Met Gala. From Hailey Bieber wearing a Saint Laurent tailored blazer with... not much else, to Sabrina Carpenter in a burgundy bodysuit and jacket combination from Louis Vuitton, and Cynthia Erivo in a daring Givenchy set - the iconic stairs of the Met Museum were seriously lacking lower-half wear, but in the best way possible.

Margot has championed two of fashion's favourite daring trends in less than a week. In yet another magical Mugler moment, she stunned in a bra and pencil skirt combo, perfecting the 'underwear as outerwear' trend.