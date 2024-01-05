Margot Robbie is not giving up on Barbiecore just yet

The whole world is fixated on ‘Ins' and 'Outs’ for 2024.

In the sartorial realm, bows are in, as are yellow and roses. While we may see minimalism and red clothing heading out, Margot Robbie is absolutely determined to ensure the world does not say goodbye to Barbiecore.

The Australian actress, producer and Barbie the movie protagonist stepped out at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in California on Thursday continuing on her streak of unapologetically pink ensembles, wearing an uber-feminine metallic dress from Balmain’s SS24 collection.

Her lustrous pink dress featured contrasting black polka dots, padded shoulders and two statement roses which are bang on trend right now.

“Designers are encouraging us to stop and smell the roses next season,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “championing bold blooms with a striking dimensional aspect.”

She swapped out the white sandal heels worn on the runway and paired the look with matching satin polka dot peep toe mules to give the modern ensemble an air of 60s playfulness. She left her signature blonde tresses down and loosely waved to let her stellar outfit do all the talking.

In 2023 Margot Robbie was the moment, wearing a Barbie-approved outfit at any given moment to promote the film which came out in July. From '60s doll costumes created by Vivienne Westwood and Schiaparelli fishtails to vintage Pucci minis and Bottega two-pieces, the actress became synonymous with one of the biggest ‘core’ movements of the year with her recreations of the iconic doll’s outfits.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised to see Margot in more pink getups throughout 2024 - roses, flowers and corsets are making waves on the SS24 runways, and ‘post romance’ is predicted to be one of the biggest trends of the year, according to circular fashion platform Depop.

We're absolutely petitioning for 'Barbiecore 2024'...