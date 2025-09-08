Pamela Anderson declares 'Black Cherry' the must-have nail shade for autumn 2025

Pamela Anderson has officially declared black cherry red nails the manicure of the upcoming season. The Last Showgirl actress has rewritten the rules of red carpet makeup in recent years, trading her bold glam for a stripped-back look. But while she has embraced a minimalist vibe when it comes to her makeup and hair - her nails really tell a different story. At the 51st Deauille American Film Festival in France, the iconic supermodel wore an all black ensemble and oversized shades, letting her bold manicure take the spotlight.

© WireImage Pamela Anderson shows off her manicure at the Promenade des Planches during the 51st Deauville American Film Festival

The American star sported a glossy deep red polish that felt so chic and made for the perfect switch-up as we head to autumn. When the change of seasons approach, for beauty lovers, it's only natural to expect a shift in tones. We start to lean towards darker hair colours and when it comes to nails, we leave the bright pastel nails behind and start to embrace those toasty, warm browns and emerald greens.

However, this is a very bold manicure moment for Pamela. Long-time fans of the The Naked Gun actress know that she has always kept her nails very simple and pared-back. The most we have seen from the star is a sheer white hue or a glossy topcoat, so this bold pop of colour is a completely different look for the legendary supermodel.

Even during her Baywatch days in the 1990s, the actress strictly sported a deep French manicure, which thanks to Kylie Jenner, has recently been revived this year. The deep French is a subtle twist on a classic French manicure but with a deeper smile line.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson with her signature deep French manicure at the 1994 CCAM Awards © @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner with a similar chunky manicure as Pamela's during summer 2025

There are many theories about what a shift to darker nail colours signal. According to Fresha, the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness, 'Moody Nails' (featuring rich reds, browns and a revival of the red nail theory) remains a popular beauty movement.

Sami Pelling, nail expert at the Nail Mafia, tells H! Fashion: “The moody nail trend really captures the essence of autumn. It’s all about embracing those deep, dark colours. Think rich plums, dark browns, deep red, navy blues, and blacks. There’s something about these moody tones that ooze sophistication and pair perfectly with autumn wardrobes full of cosy knits and layered textures." Adding: "Plus, darker nails tend to make a bold statement without being too ‘in your face’, so they’ve always been a favourite when people want a chic, understated look for the season.”

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Pamela at the "The Naked Gun" Berlin Photocall sporting her signature natural nails

When it comes to red nail theory, the nail expert believes that leaning towards red hues makes a powerful statement. "The red nail theory is a fascinating one. It suggests that red nails signal confidence, power, and a bit of allure, almost like wearing red lipstick," she says. "It’s based on the idea that red catches people’s attention and can be seen as a symbol of boldness and even romance.”

So, could this be the start of a new beauty era for Pamela? Only time will tell...