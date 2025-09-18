5 Statement scarves I'm shopping this season

Scarves - a cosy layer between your skin and the outside world. While functional by nature, the snug accessories make for a striking gesture of self-expression, possessing the ability to inject colour into any everyday look.

Let’s face it, a British winter doesn’t exactly conjure up images of vibrancy and joy. The tubes are jam-packed with black wool coats, rain jackets and monochrome knits, worn by bleary-eyed commuters en route to the office.

Cue the statement scarf. Warming, radiant and dopamine-inducing, a stand-out scarf has the power to transform a monotonous outfit into a conversation starter. Stripes, checks, logos, text and florals make for a playful accent, ensuring your wardrobe is anything but dull.

When it comes to scarves, we’d always suggest investing. Luxury names like Loewe, Jacquemus, Marni, Burberry and Comme des Garçons have reimagined the humble scarf, turning it into the ultimate cool-girl accessory - a statement piece that speaks volumes about personal style.

© Imaxtree Givenchy AW25 © Imaxtree Chloé AW25

© Imaxtree Christopher John Rogers AW25 © Imaxtree Roksanda AW25

Statement scarves were a mainstay on the AW25 runways, hinting at a collective desire to stand out this season. Christopher John Rogers injected his ever-colourful collection with fringed pieces, cut from varying hues of lime green. Givenchy on the other hand opted for XL sateen pieces, knotted at the side in extravagant bows. Chloé took an entirely different route, incorporating fur stoles into its bohemian runway offering.

From Charles Jeffrey Loverboy to Marni, discover the five best statement scarves to shop this season.

Statement scarves to shop now:

Football Scarf Charles Jeffrey Loverboy The relationship between fashion and football is a passionate one. Sporty motifs will forever be a sartorial muse, just take Charles Jeffrey Loverboy's colourful knit for example. £165.00 AT CHARLES JEFFREY LOVERBOY

Appliquéd Fringed Checked Cashmere Scarf Burberry Cut from plush cashmere and featuring the brand's iconic checked print, Burberry's crimson scarf promise ample comfort wrapped up in a bold yet timeless design. £465.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Football Scarf Comme des Garcons Tap into football fashion with Comme des Garcons' vibrant scarf, which marries high fashion design with sporty style. £85.00 AT DOVER STREET MARKET

Pink and Grey Lambswool-Blend Block Stripe Scarf Paul Smith Stripes are a classic - and for good reason. Paul Smith's lambswool option will inject any low-key look with a pinch of pigment, thanks to its candy cane stripes and soft-touch finish. £150.00 AT PAUL SMITH

Fringed Colour-Block Scarf Marni Marni is brimming with kitsch, cool-girl designs that are primed to spice up your winter wardrobe. We love this strawberry-cream gingham option, perfect for vintage lovers and girlish dressers alike. £320.00 AT MARNI

