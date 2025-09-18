Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 Statement scarves I'm shopping this season
Subscribe
5 Statement scarves I'm shopping this season

5 Statement scarves I'm shopping this season

From Charles Jeffrey Loverboy to Marni, these are the pieces to sheathe yourself in this season

woman in rainbow scarf

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Scarves - a cosy layer between your skin and the outside world. While functional by nature, the snug accessories make for a striking gesture of self-expression, possessing the ability to inject colour into any everyday look.

Let’s face it, a British winter doesn’t exactly conjure up images of vibrancy and joy. The tubes are jam-packed with black wool coats, rain jackets and monochrome knits, worn by bleary-eyed commuters en route to the office.

Cue the statement scarf. Warming, radiant and dopamine-inducing, a stand-out scarf has the power to transform a monotonous outfit into a conversation starter. Stripes, checks, logos, text and florals make for a playful accent, ensuring your wardrobe is anything but dull.

When it comes to scarves, we’d always suggest investing. Luxury names like Loewe, Jacquemus, Marni, Burberry and Comme des Garçons have reimagined the humble scarf, turning it into the ultimate cool-girl accessory - a statement piece that speaks volumes about personal style.

Givenchy AW25© Imaxtree
Givenchy AW25
Chloé AW25© Imaxtree
Chloé AW25
Christopher John Rogers AW25© Imaxtree
Christopher John Rogers AW25
Roksanda AW25© Imaxtree
Roksanda AW25

Statement scarves were a mainstay on the AW25 runways, hinting at a collective desire to stand out this season. Christopher John Rogers injected his ever-colourful collection with fringed pieces, cut from varying hues of lime green. Givenchy on the other hand opted for XL sateen pieces, knotted at the side in extravagant bows. Chloé took an entirely different route, incorporating fur stoles into its bohemian runway offering. 

From Charles Jeffrey Loverboy to Marni, discover the five best statement scarves to shop this season. 

Statement scarves to shop now:

  • FOOTBALL SCARF in MULTICOLOUR

    Football Scarf

    Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

    The relationship between fashion and football is a passionate one. Sporty motifs will forever be a sartorial muse, just take Charles Jeffrey Loverboy's colourful knit for example. 

  • Appliquéd Fringed Checked Cashmere Scarf burbs

    Appliquéd Fringed Checked Cashmere Scarf

    Burberry

    Cut from plush cashmere and featuring the brand's iconic checked print, Burberry's crimson scarf promise ample comfort wrapped up in a bold yet timeless design.  

  • Football Scarf dover street market

    Football Scarf

    Comme des Garcons

    Tap into football fashion with Comme des Garcons' vibrant scarf, which marries high fashion design with sporty style. 

  • Women's Pink and Grey Lambswool-Blend Block Stripe Scarf

    Pink and Grey Lambswool-Blend Block Stripe Scarf

    Paul Smith

    Stripes are a classic - and for good reason. Paul Smith's lambswool option will inject any low-key look with a pinch of pigment, thanks to its candy cane stripes and soft-touch finish. 

  • Double check wool and mohair red and white scarf

    Fringed Colour-Block Scarf

    Marni

    Marni is brimming with kitsch, cool-girl designs that are primed to spice up your winter wardrobe. We love this strawberry-cream gingham option, perfect for vintage lovers and girlish dressers alike. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More