9 Best club-ready tops to light up the night

Freshers’ Week is nearly upon us, meaning clubs up and down the country are gearing up for swathes of students to clamour through their doors in a joyous drunken stupor.

For those of us who are well past their clubbing heyday, it’s often the case that the night-out wardrobe has well and truly expired.

The slinky halternecks and crystal-dotted mesh have long been replaced by oversized knitwear and boyfriend jeans - representing a significant shift away from sprayed-on student attire. The tightest thing we own? Gym leggings - and the odd pair of SPANX.

However, with party season slowly creeping up, it’s time to dust off the glad rags and double down on the dazzle. After all, nobody wants that familiar pang of pre-night out anxiety when you just have nothing sexy to wear.

Luckily, fashion does clubwear really well. Brands such as 16Arlington, David Koma, Coperni, KNWLS, Rabanne, Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier have got partywear down to a fine at - replete with glitter, diamanté and magnetic muted palettes galore.

Naturally, these houses have drawn the attention of A-lister party girls across the globe, with the likes of Dua Lipa providing ample outfit inspiration to see us through the season. From cut-out Jacquemus gowns to bedazzled Area bralettes, the singer's wardrobe is a hard lesson in after-dark aesthetics.

© Getty Images OG party girl Paris Hilton poses outside The Lounge Club in West Hollywood in 2022

Flick back through the archives to the ever-entertaining Noughties and you have Paris Hilton leading the charge for striking club looks, aided by her sartorial sidekick Nicole Richie. The era brought partywear to the forefront of the fashion imagination, with zesty prints, sparkles, and Y2K skin-baring pieces paying homage to the philosophy that more is always more.

Read on to discover our must-have picks for party season and hit the clubs in style. The dancefloor awaits.

Best tops for clubbing 2025:

Amelia Metallic Knitted Top Peachy Den A stand-out piece from Peachy Den’s exclusive collaboration with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the Amelia top in silver is crafted from a fine metallic knit topped with twisted straps. Pair yours with a denim mini or baggy jeans for an effortlessly cool club night look. £90.00 AT LIBERTY

Sequinned Top Pinko The party tops to end all party tops. Pinko's sequinned halterneck is club night style personified, complete with stunning bead embellishment and a sleek fit. £210.00 AT FARFETCH

Long Sleeve Top Jean Paul Gaultier Opt for an unapologetically Hackney-coded look with a Jean Paul Gaultier piece to pique interest. Complete with a white backdrop and striking pink accents, the brand's graphic long sleeve will take you from day to night with ease. £165.00 AT FLANNELS

Eton Sequined Top Staud Shimmy and sparkle under the disco lights with a helping hand from Staud. The brand's Eton top is everything you want in a party-ready piece - eye-catching and intriguing in equal measure. £198.00 AT MYHTERESA

Printed Satin Fabric Top Massimo Dutti Free-flowing and feline, Massimo Dutti's silky halterneck featuring an earthy palette will pair perfectly with chunky gold jewellery. We'd style ours with baggy black jeans for an understated, effortless finish. £69.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Emoji Embellished Cotton Tank Top Coperni The luxury piece all fashion editors are lusting after. Coperni's beloved top is a tongue-in-cheek play on the classic tank, featuring a silver emoji embellishment to pinch attention away from other club-goers. £390.00 AT MYTHERESA

Suero Top 16Arlington One can never go wrong with sequins - especially when provided by 16Arlington. The brand is our go-to for after-hours attire, and we love the rich green shimmer of this timeless top. £137.00 AT FARFETCH

Draped Newspaper T-shirt Desigual Thanks to John Galliano, newspaper print has long fascinated the fashion sphere. Tap into the 90s trend with Desigual's affordable take, which comes with a matching skirt to capture attention. £59.00 AT DESIGUAL

Sequin Top Zara Affordable and full of flair, Zara's silver sequin top is ready to get the party started. Dress it down with jeans and hoop earrings for a thoroughly Paris Hilton-inspired 'fit. £25.99 AT ZARA

How we chose:

Style : Each item leans into glitzy after-hours style - from cool-girl graphics to crystal-studded crop tops.

: Each item leans into glitzy after-hours style - from cool-girl graphics to crystal-studded crop tops. Price: We've included a range of prices to suit all budgets - but we're firm believers that it's better to invest in a piece that'll become your go-to when the clubs come calling.

