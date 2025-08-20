9 Best club-ready tops to light up the night

Freshers’ Week is nearly upon us, meaning clubs up and down the country are gearing up for swathes of students to clamour through their doors in a joyous drunken stupor.
For those of us who are well past their clubbing heyday, it’s often the case that the night-out wardrobe has well and truly expired.
The slinky halternecks and crystal-dotted mesh have long been replaced by oversized knitwear and boyfriend jeans - representing a significant shift away from sprayed-on student attire. The tightest thing we own? Gym leggings - and the odd pair of SPANX.
However, with party season slowly creeping up, it’s time to dust off the glad rags and double down on the dazzle. After all, nobody wants that familiar pang of pre-night out anxiety when you just have nothing sexy to wear.
Luckily, fashion does clubwear really well. Brands such as 16Arlington, David Koma, Coperni, KNWLS, Rabanne, Versace and Jean Paul Gaultier have got partywear down to a fine at - replete with glitter, diamanté and magnetic muted palettes galore.
Naturally, these houses have drawn the attention of A-lister party girls across the globe, with the likes of Dua Lipa providing ample outfit inspiration to see us through the season. From cut-out Jacquemus gowns to bedazzled Area bralettes, the singer's wardrobe is a hard lesson in after-dark aesthetics.
Flick back through the archives to the ever-entertaining Noughties and you have Paris Hilton leading the charge for striking club looks, aided by her sartorial sidekick Nicole Richie. The era brought partywear to the forefront of the fashion imagination, with zesty prints, sparkles, and Y2K skin-baring pieces paying homage to the philosophy that more is always more.
Read on to discover our must-have picks for party season and hit the clubs in style. The dancefloor awaits.
Best tops for clubbing 2025:
How we chose:
- Style: Each item leans into glitzy after-hours style - from cool-girl graphics to crystal-studded crop tops.
- Price: We've included a range of prices to suit all budgets - but we're firm believers that it's better to invest in a piece that'll become your go-to when the clubs come calling.
