5 outfits every undergraduate needs for Freshers' Week 2025:

After months of late-night revision sessions, meticulously highlighted notes and nail-biting exams, the wait is finally over. On August 14, A-level students up and down the country logged onto UCAS to uncover those all-important results - waiting to see where all those taxing all-nighters will take them.

From Oxbridge to UAL, the doors to some of the UK’s most prestigious universities are swinging open. And with that comes the thrill of a brand-new chapter - packing up, moving into halls and stepping into the whirlwind of student life.

Freshers’ Week is officially around the corner, with clubs gearing up for swathes of bright-eyed, bushy-tailed teens to hit the dance floor when they should probably be hitting the books.

It’s an exciting yet daunting time in one's life - with making new friends, giving your all to a subject (or two) and leaving home being part and parcel of the experience. Yet nothing compares to the fashion-induced anxiety one feels on their first day in halls. The biggest challenge to overcome before student life commences? Deciding what to wear.

© Saltburn 2010s-inspired costume worn by fictional Oxford Freshers in Saltburn

Freshers’ Week is as much about wardrobe choices as it is about meeting people. After all, first impressions count.

Between chaotic club nights, hungover brunches and the odd lecture, versatility is everything. Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods opted for confidence-boosting colour and playful tailoring for when gracing the hallowed halls of Harvard. Ambika Mod’s Emma Morley from One Day paired easy denim and knits that felt effortlessly thrown together but chic enough for campus. And, for those hedonistic late nights, a touch of Saltburn’s decadent glamour never goes amiss - sequins, silk, or something daring.

© Alamy Stock Photo Elle Wood arrives at Harvard Law School in pink leather

The key is curating a wardrobe that can take you from dance floor to duvet without losing your individuality - and we have some tips and tricks to help you along the way.

Discover the must-have looks for Freshers' Week for each and every occasion below.

5 outfits every undergraduate needs for Freshers' Week 2025:

Lecture Ready

Speaking from experience, you'll likely be rolling into those 9am lectures in a hungover daze. Therefore comfort is key. Ensure you have a cocoon-worthy puffer to hand for winter - which we would accessorise with some classic gorpcore essentials from brands such as Salomon and Arc'teryx. The lecture hall is your new runway.

COAT : Oversized Down Puffer Jacker, £105.00, H&M

: Oversized Down Puffer Jacker, £105.00, BEANIE : Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque Beanie, £55.00, SEVENSTORE

: Arc'teryx Bird Head Toque Beanie, £55.00, SEVENSTORE NECKLACE : Sterling Silver Puffed Mariner Chain, £145.00, SEOL + GOLD

: Sterling Silver Puffed Mariner Chain, £145.00, SEOL + GOLD SHOES: Salomon XT-6 Sneaker, £165.00, END

Library Chic

Sure, your focus should be on your studies - but that doesn't mean you can't whip out a cool-girl-coded look to command attention in the library. You can't go wrong with some baggy jeans and a vibrant knit for autumn, especially when styled out with Puma's coveted Speedcats and a pair of 90s reading glasses to create an air of mystery.

CARDIGAN : Adidas Fluffy Knitted Cardigan, £75.00, END

: Adidas Fluffy Knitted Cardigan, £75.00, JEANS : Astro Loose Baggy Leg Jeans, £30.00, WEEKDAY

: Astro Loose Baggy Leg Jeans, £30.00, GLASSES : The Apolline, £150.00, JIMMY FAIRLY

: The Apolline, £150.00, JIMMY FAIRLY SHOES: Speedcat Ballet Metallic Shoes Women, £70.00, PUMA

Club Night

This is it - the be all and end all of student style. Nights out are your time to shine - literally. Think sequins, studs, metallics and graphic mesh to conjure up fashion magic on the dancefloor. Our go-to choice of accessory? A Jägerbomb, duh.

TOP : Halter Top with Metallic Appliqués, £25.99, MANGO

: Halter Top with Metallic Appliqués, £25.99, JEANS : Crystal Roar Diamante Relaxed Jeans, £110.00, ED HARDY

: Crystal Roar Diamante Relaxed Jeans, £110.00, ED HARDY EARRINGS : Valence Bag, £105.00, VAGABOND

: Valence Bag, £105.00, VAGABOND BAG: Sterling silver, £55.00, PANDORA

Haute Hangover

For the morning after. Slouchy, snug and supremely soft for days when you're feeling sub-par. We've opted for Juicy Couture for the perfect Y2K look adored by Russell Group students up and down the country, with a slogan tee to warn flatmates to proceed with caution.

TOP : Not Fragile Like A Flower, Fragile Like A Bomb Tank Top, £26.00, THE SPARK COMPANY

: Not Fragile Like A Flower, Fragile Like A Bomb Tank Top, £26.00, THE SPARK COMPANY JOGGERS : Juicy Couture Velour Wide Leg Joggers, £40.00, ASOS

: Juicy Couture Velour Wide Leg Joggers, £40.00, SLIPPERS: Suede Faux Fur Trim Mule Slippers, £23.00, M&S

Formal Flair

Formals may not be an everyday fixture (unless you’re at Oxbridge), but they’re a highlight of uni life. Arrive ready to impress in an ensemble that strikes the perfect balance between elegance and youthful flair, guaranteed to turn heads.

DRESS : Black Drape Floral Trimmed Midi Dress, £49.00, RIVER ISLAND

: Black Drape Floral Trimmed Midi Dress, £49.00, EARRINGS : Disco Silver Tone Square Nugget Bow Earrings, £18.00, OLIVER BONAS

: Disco Silver Tone Square Nugget Bow Earrings, £18.00, BAG : Belle Heart Frame Purse, £235.00, VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

: Belle Heart Frame Purse, £235.00, SHOES: Bow Heel Sandals, 45.99, MANGO

How we chose:

Style : Each item leans into sleek fashion student style, from cool-girl knits by Adidas to library-coded accessories such as reading glasses.

: Each item leans into sleek fashion student style, from cool-girl knits by Adidas to library-coded accessories such as reading glasses. Price: Students don't typically have much cash to splash, which we've taken into consideration when sourcing pieces for the shopping guide.

