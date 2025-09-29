Paris Fashion Week SS26: All the best dressed guests

Oh, Fashion Month. Glorious, beautiful, jet-lag inducing Fashion Month. Unbelievably, the SS26 is wrapping up, with the fashion set heading to Paris to catch the last week of shows in what has been an incredible showcase of fashion and beauty. We've seen Miranda Priestley at Dolce & Gabbana, an Ab Fab reunion at Burberry and had more incredible designer debuts that we could shake a (very fashionable) stick at.

And so now, on to Paris where the schedule is packed with incredible designers - Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior - to name but a few and the attendees promise to be as exciting as the designs we see strutting down the runway.

We have our eyes peeled - covering the runway and the pavement in equal measure to bring you the best dressed guests lucky enough to be on Fashion's most exclusive guest lists. From Bella Hadid being spotted leaving her hotel (we can't wait to see which runways she storms down this season) to Hailey Bieber at Saint Laurent, read on for the best dressed stars in Paris for SS26...

The best dressed guests at Paris Fashion Week SS26

© Corbis via Getty Images Christopher Briney The Summer I Turned Pretty heartthrob Christopher Briney didn't disappoint at the Saint Laurent show in a double breasted suit teamed with leather.

© WWD via Getty Images Hailey Bieber Oh Mrs. Bieber never misses does she! Model and entrepreneur Hailey looked sensational at the Saint Laurent show in silky micro shorts and a preppy quarter zip.

© Getty Images Honey Dijon Honey Dijon opted for top-to-toe black for the Saint Laurent runway show in a perfectly boxy leather jacket.

© Corbis via Getty Images Eva Herzigova Eva Herzigova looked sensational in a pencil skirt, chartreuse blouse and oxblood leather gloves for the Saint Laurent show.



© Corbis via Getty Images Carla Bruni Supermodel royalty Carla Bruni attended the Saint Laurent show in a bright yellow fur, fuzzy coat and sunglasses, naturally.

© Getty Images Abbey Lee Supermodel turned actress, and Netflix's Black Rabbit star Abbey Lee popped by the Saint Laurent show in a team mini dress by the label.

© Corbis via Getty Images Walter Goggins White Lotus favourite Walter Goggins stopped by the Saint Laurent show looking sharp in a black pinstripe nsuit and maroon tie.