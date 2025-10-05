Cropped trench coats are the It-girl approved jacket for autumn – shop our favourites

As golden leaves drift to the ground and the air grows rich with the aroma of pumpkin spice, a timeless wardrobe staple reemerges from the depths of the closet to reclaim its place in the sartorial spotlight – the trench coat. This enduring outerwear piece has long been the go-to for unpredictable skies and in-between temperatures, a true masterclass in transitional dressing. But even signature silhouettes aren't immune to evolution.
While the classic beige trench has been reimagined, deconstructed, and reassembled in countless ways over the years, autumn/winter 2026 introduces a sleeker, form-fitting silhouette, where signature hemlines are boldly cropped for fresh edge.
The micro trench peppered the runway of The Row's Resort 2026 collection, where structured high collars and classic belted waists offered a refined take on utility. For spring 2024, Phoebe Philo debuted a sculptural, scarf-adorned jacket styled with black tights and sharp boots. Elsewhere, Toteme lent its understated aesthetic to the trend, while Loewe took a more directional approach, unveiling a leather-trimmed, tasseled version for autumn/winter 2025 that blurred the line between outerwear and statement piece.
Yet the cropped trench is hardly a novel concept – its roots trace back to Christopher Bailey’s tenure at Burberry. Under his creative direction, the brand conjured a tableau of It-girls in mini trenches - think the glossy glamour of the 2010s, where windswept hair met with BlackBerrys clutched between French manicured fingers. The British brand's heritage trench was spliced and stitched - a striking departure from the utilitarian gabardine staple of its past.
Burberry appears intent on cropping the hem to its limits. At the spring/summer 2026 show, Lila Moss wore a hyper-mini khaki version – grazing just her shoulders – while retaining the signature codes: crisp lapels, flap closure, and those unmistakable tortoiseshell buttons.
