Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cropped trench coats are the It-girl approved jacket for autumn – shop our favourites
Subscribe
Cropped trench coats are the It-girl approved jacket for autumn – shop our favourites

Cropped trench coats are the It-girl approved jacket for autumn – shop our favourites

From Burberry to Loewe, we've rounded up the best cropped trench coats to add to your sartorial agenda this season

Marlies Pia Pfeifhofer is seen wearing a cropped beige double-breasted trench jacket with waist belt, wide lapels, raglan sleeves and shoulder epaulettes from Pennyblack; a cream white sleeveless textured linen top with round neckline and asymmetric front panel from Sezane; light blue washed ultra wide leg Paloma jeans in structured denim with high waist and long flared silhouette from Citizens of Humanity; beige Dolly Verona raffia platform sandals with thick sole from LarroudÃ©; a pastel matcha green Fendi Mamma Baguette Small shoulder bag in soft nappa leather with top handle, flap closure and FF logo buckle in golden metal hardware; oval sunglasses with black lenses and golden temples from Persol; a surigao pearl necklace with red Japanese glass beads and a freshwater baroque pearl from Les Beads Studio; golden Nature hoop earrings from Ole Lynggaard; a golden Leaves ring large from Ole Lynggaard; a vintage light brown leather Tank wristwatch from Cartier; her blonde hair is worn in a side-parted bob on July 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany© Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As golden leaves drift to the ground and the air grows rich with the aroma of pumpkin spice, a timeless wardrobe staple reemerges from the depths of the closet to reclaim its place in the sartorial spotlight – the trench coat. This enduring outerwear piece has long been the go-to for unpredictable skies and in-between temperatures, a true masterclass in transitional dressing. But even signature silhouettes aren't immune to evolution. 

While the classic beige trench has been reimagined, deconstructed, and reassembled in countless ways over the years, autumn/winter 2026 introduces a sleeker, form-fitting silhouette, where signature hemlines are boldly cropped for fresh edge. 

The micro trench peppered the runway of The Row's Resort 2026 collection, where structured high collars and classic belted waists offered a refined take on utility. For spring 2024, Phoebe Philo debuted a sculptural, scarf-adorned jacket styled with black tights and sharp boots. Elsewhere, Toteme lent its understated aesthetic to the trend, while Loewe took a more directional approach, unveiling a leather-trimmed, tasseled version for autumn/winter 2025 that blurred the line between outerwear and statement piece. 

Hailey Bieber wearing black shorts and cropped khaki trench coat© GC Images
Hailey Bieber is a fan of the micro trench

Yet the cropped trench is hardly a novel concept – its roots trace back to Christopher Bailey’s tenure at Burberry. Under his creative direction, the brand conjured a tableau of It-girls in mini trenches - think the glossy glamour of the 2010s, where windswept hair met with BlackBerrys clutched between French manicured fingers. The British brand's heritage trench was spliced and stitched - a striking departure from the utilitarian gabardine staple of its past.

Lila Moss rocked Burberry's cropped trench to their spring/summer 2026 show© Getty Images
Lila Moss rocked Burberry's cropped trench to their spring/summer 2026 show

Burberry appears intent on cropping the hem to its limits. At the spring/summer 2026 show, Lila Moss wore a hyper-mini khaki version – grazing just her shoulders – while retaining the signature codes: crisp lapels, flap closure, and those unmistakable tortoiseshell buttons.

Discover the best cropped trench coats for autumn below.

Best cropped trench coats for AW25:

  • Aritzia The Esquire Trench Coat © Aritzia

    The Esquire Trench Coat

    Aritzia

    Crafted from water-repellent cotton twill sourced from an Italian mill, this double-breasted trench coat is finished with welt hand pockets and classic epaulettes, offering a refined, tailored silhouette.

  • Sézane trench coat© Sézane

    Bobby Jacket Camel

    Sézane

    This cropped trench features an oversized silhouette, classic collar, and a mid-front button fastening for a contemporary twist on a timeless staple. Pair it with your go-to denim for an effortlessly laid-back, everyday look.

  • Burberry cropped trench© Burberry

    Cropped Cotton Blend Trench Jacket

    Burberry

    Hailed as pioneers of the trench coat, the brand presents a micro trench crafted from a cotton-blend twill, lined with its signature heritage check. The design is elevated with subtle details, including debossed Equestrian Knight emblems on the buttons.

  • All Saints leather trench© All Saints

    Reed Cropped Leather Trench

    All Saints

    A bold departure from the classic water-repellent fabric, this trench is reimagined in sleek leather – offering a statement-making alternative that transitions effortlessly from day to night. Style it with a mini skirt and sheer tights for a sultry look.

  • Coach trench coat© Coach

    Short Trench

    Coach

    This Coach trench reinterprets a classic with a micro-mini silhouette finished with the brand’s signature black buttons. Available in both beige and black, it’s a timeless staple with a modern edge.

  • Massimo Duti trench coat© Massimo Duti

    Short Trench Coat With Button Detail On The Collar

    Massimo Duti

    Crafted from cotton, this Massimo Duti iteration features long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. The shirt collar adds a preppy finish along with the double-breasted front.

  • SACAI trench coats© SACAI

    Layered Shell-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Gabardine And Knitted Jacket

    Sacai

    This hybrid design gives the illusion of a trench layered over a cozy zip-up offering a deconstructed twist on a classic silhouette. Crafted from a cotton-blend gabardine and soft knit, it’s finished with traditional details including shoulder epaulettes and a storm flap.

  • Sandro cropped trench© Sandro

    Relaxed-Fit Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat

    Sandro

    Sandro's take nods to 80s tailoring with its bomber-inspired silhouette, relaxed fit, and structured lapel collar. An elasticated hem cinches the look, adding a flattering shape to the otherwise laid-back design.

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels. 

Style: Ranging from cutting-edge Burberry designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More