Satchel bags are back for autumn 2025 – shop our favourites
The Noughties relic is the latest accessory slung over the arms of today's It-girls

A guest wears brown checkered shorts, white long sleeve, blue NY top and brown Louis Vuitton bag during the Budapest Central European Fashion Week© Getty Images

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Satchel bags may once have conjured images of unfashionable school bags emblazoned with crests, or businessmen sprinting out of Canary Wharf station, briefcases swinging. But for autumn 2025, they are shedding their dated image and stepping confidently onto the fashion frontlines with a stylish new status. 

The accessory is traditionally distinguished by its double-strap, front-flap closure and versatile crossbody design. Unlike a traditional briefcase, the satchel features soft, unstructured sides for a more relaxed silhouette. However, the bag has been largely absent from the style set over the past decade, remaining a hallmark of the 2010s. Its renaissance was sparked by a vintage Coach Metropolitan satchel casually draped over Anne Hathaway's arm in photos from the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway carries a vintage Coach Metropolitan satchel wearing white outfit© Getty Images
Anne Hathaway carries a vintage Coach Metropolitan satchel

The resurgence from the depths of skinny jeans, boho fringing, and peplum silhouettes has clearly caught on. At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Caro Editions debuted a bold iteration adorned with pink rhinestones and oversized bows. Totême also introduced their latest addition – the T-Lock Satchel. Defined by its elegant trapeze shape, this adaptable bag comes with two detachable straps.

The look harks back to the early 2010s, when Alexa Chung debuted her eponymous Mulberry bag – a coveted crossbody satchel inspired by the brand’s classic Elkington briefcase. Featuring Mulberry’s signature Postman’s Lock and belt buckle strap hardware, the accessory can be carried by the plaited leather top handle or slung around the silhouette by the adjustable crossbody strap. 

Alexa Chung in black blazer and silk shirt 2013 © Getty Images
Alexa Chung in 2013

Satchels gracing the arms of It-girls are a far cry from their academia-inspired predecessors. While they nod to the style tropes of the 2010s, they now appear in fresh, reimagined forms. Think Balenciaga’s satchel-adjacent Rodeo or The Row’s Park N/S tote – modern takes on the classic messenger bag. Stripped of traditional features like double buckles and rigid structures, these new iterations are infused with a contemporary edge, exuding a bold, office-siren energy.

Best satchel bags for for AW25:

  • Totême bag© Totême

    Black Calfskin T-Lock Satchel Bag

    Totême

    Reimagined for autumn/winter 2025, Totême's satchel features a sculptural curved top and minimalist gold hardware for a sleek, polished finish. Expertly crafted from smooth Italian leather, it offers a sophisticated twist on the classic slouchy silhouette.

  • Mulberry Alexa abg© Mulberry

    Alexa Chalk Heavy Grain

    Mulberry

    A relic of the 2010s,  the Alexa returns in a range of rich leather hues, blending the relaxed charm of the Bayswater with the structure of the Elkington briefcase. Its signature Postman’s Lock, belt buckles, and strap detailing are unmistakably Mulberry.

  • Proenza Schouler bag © Proenza Schouler

    PS1 Leather Shoulder Bag

    Proenza Schouler

    Blending the structure of a classic briefcase with contemporary detailing, this Proenza Schouler bag is crafted from smooth black leather and finished with perforated straps and a sleek silver-tone clasp securing the front flap.

  • Free People bag© Free People

    We The Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag

    Free People

    With its slouchy, boho-inspired silhouette, this bag is crafted from washed leather for a richly textured, vintage finish. It features dual top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, accented with a logo-embossed tag for a signature touch.

  • The Row messenger bag© The Row

    Nan Leather Shoulder Bag

    The Row

    This bag exudes refined elegance with its supple lamb leather and streamlined silhouette featuring a clean overlapping front flap, an adjustable strap, and a removable zip pocket.

  • Balenciaga tote bag© Balenciaga

    Rodeo Large Distressed Leather Tote Bag

    Balenciaga

    Echoing the silhouette of a classic academic satchel, this tote is crafted from luxurious leather with distressed detailing and finished with silver-tone hardware for a modern edge.

  • Prada leather bag© Prada

    Leather Shoulder Bag

    Prada

    This shoulder bag features a sleek, streamlined silhouette with a high-gloss finish accented by the brand’s iconic triangle logo emblem.

  • COS messenger bag© COS

    Pursuit Messenger Bag Nylon

    COS

    A slouchy staple with a utilitarian edge, this bag features webbing trims and a generously sized interior – spacious enough to carry your laptop for a full day at work.

  • Givenchy red leather bag© Givenchy

    Medium Voyou Bag In Shiny Leather

    Givenchy

    With a distinctively feminine aesthetic, this bag is crafted from glossy leather and shaped into a voluminous, slouchy V silhouette. Finished with gold-tone detailing, it’s subtly embossed with the brand’s signature on both the front and the top of the shoulder strap.

  • Isabel Marant suede bag © Isabel Marant

    Sierra S Suede Calfskin Leather Messenger Bag

    Isabel Marant

    Combining two of the season’s hottest trends – satchels and suede – this accessory features an adjustable twill and leather shoulder strap with buckle details, complemented by smooth leather yokes adorned with studded buttons.

  • Pink satchel© Cambridge Satchel

    The Mini

    Cambridge Satchel

    "Celebrated as the original satchel pioneers, this mini design showcases the signature top handle, complemented by a sleek, detachable, and adjustable shoulder strap. We're loving the bold hot pink hue!



How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels. 

Style: Ranging from cutting-edge Balenciaga designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

