Satchel bags are back for autumn 2025 – shop our favourites

Satchel bags may once have conjured images of unfashionable school bags emblazoned with crests, or businessmen sprinting out of Canary Wharf station, briefcases swinging. But for autumn 2025, they are shedding their dated image and stepping confidently onto the fashion frontlines with a stylish new status.

The accessory is traditionally distinguished by its double-strap, front-flap closure and versatile crossbody design. Unlike a traditional briefcase, the satchel features soft, unstructured sides for a more relaxed silhouette. However, the bag has been largely absent from the style set over the past decade, remaining a hallmark of the 2010s. Its renaissance was sparked by a vintage Coach Metropolitan satchel casually draped over Anne Hathaway's arm in photos from the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway carries a vintage Coach Metropolitan satchel

The resurgence from the depths of skinny jeans, boho fringing, and peplum silhouettes has clearly caught on. At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Caro Editions debuted a bold iteration adorned with pink rhinestones and oversized bows. Totême also introduced their latest addition – the T-Lock Satchel. Defined by its elegant trapeze shape, this adaptable bag comes with two detachable straps.

The look harks back to the early 2010s, when Alexa Chung debuted her eponymous Mulberry bag – a coveted crossbody satchel inspired by the brand’s classic Elkington briefcase. Featuring Mulberry’s signature Postman’s Lock and belt buckle strap hardware, the accessory can be carried by the plaited leather top handle or slung around the silhouette by the adjustable crossbody strap.

© Getty Images Alexa Chung in 2013

Satchels gracing the arms of It-girls are a far cry from their academia-inspired predecessors. While they nod to the style tropes of the 2010s, they now appear in fresh, reimagined forms. Think Balenciaga’s satchel-adjacent Rodeo or The Row’s Park N/S tote – modern takes on the classic messenger bag. Stripped of traditional features like double buckles and rigid structures, these new iterations are infused with a contemporary edge, exuding a bold, office-siren energy.

Best satchel bags for for AW25:

© Totême Black Calfskin T-Lock Satchel Bag Totême Reimagined for autumn/winter 2025, Totême's satchel features a sculptural curved top and minimalist gold hardware for a sleek, polished finish. Expertly crafted from smooth Italian leather, it offers a sophisticated twist on the classic slouchy silhouette.

£1,280.00 AT HARRODS

© Mulberry Alexa Chalk Heavy Grain Mulberry A relic of the 2010s, the Alexa returns in a range of rich leather hues, blending the relaxed charm of the Bayswater with the structure of the Elkington briefcase. Its signature Postman’s Lock, belt buckles, and strap detailing are unmistakably Mulberry.

£1,195.00 AT MULBERRY

© Proenza Schouler PS1 Leather Shoulder Bag Proenza Schouler Blending the structure of a classic briefcase with contemporary detailing, this Proenza Schouler bag is crafted from smooth black leather and finished with perforated straps and a sleek silver-tone clasp securing the front flap.

£1,450.00 AT NET A PORTER

© Free People We The Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag Free People With its slouchy, boho-inspired silhouette, this bag is crafted from washed leather for a richly textured, vintage finish. It features dual top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, accented with a logo-embossed tag for a signature touch.

£168.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

© The Row Nan Leather Shoulder Bag The Row This bag exudes refined elegance with its supple lamb leather and streamlined silhouette featuring a clean overlapping front flap, an adjustable strap, and a removable zip pocket.

£ 2,180.00 AT MYTHERESA

© Balenciaga Rodeo Large Distressed Leather Tote Bag Balenciaga Echoing the silhouette of a classic academic satchel, this tote is crafted from luxurious leather with distressed detailing and finished with silver-tone hardware for a modern edge.

£ 4,150.00 AT MYTHERESA

© Prada Leather Shoulder Bag Prada This shoulder bag features a sleek, streamlined silhouette with a high-gloss finish accented by the brand’s iconic triangle logo emblem.

£ 2,450.00 AT PRADA

© COS Pursuit Messenger Bag Nylon COS A slouchy staple with a utilitarian edge, this bag features webbing trims and a generously sized interior – spacious enough to carry your laptop for a full day at work.

£85.00 AT COS

© Givenchy Medium Voyou Bag In Shiny Leather Givenchy With a distinctively feminine aesthetic, this bag is crafted from glossy leather and shaped into a voluminous, slouchy V silhouette. Finished with gold-tone detailing, it’s subtly embossed with the brand’s signature on both the front and the top of the shoulder strap.

£ 2,150.00 AT GIVENCHY

© Isabel Marant Sierra S Suede Calfskin Leather Messenger Bag Isabel Marant Combining two of the season’s hottest trends – satchels and suede – this accessory features an adjustable twill and leather shoulder strap with buckle details, complemented by smooth leather yokes adorned with studded buttons.

£790.00 AT ISABEL MARANT

© Cambridge Satchel The Mini Cambridge Satchel "Celebrated as the original satchel pioneers, this mini design showcases the signature top handle, complemented by a sleek, detachable, and adjustable shoulder strap. We're loving the bold hot pink hue!





£122.00 AT CAMBRIDGE SATCHEL

