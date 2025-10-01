Hailey Bieber rocks lace lingerie and platform knee-high boots for a Parisian date-night

It seriously doesn’t get any chicer than wearing your lingerie out and about after dark, and Hailey Bieber just proved exactly why. The mother of one and founder of beauty empire, Rhode, took to the city streets of Paris on Tuesday night, donning a simple, yet effective ensemble that has fans of the barely there aesthetic absolutely swooning.

Currently in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, the 28-year-old style muse was seen attending the Saint Laurent show on Monday night, sitting front row alongside other notable names in her A-List group, including Charli XCX, Zoë Kravitz and Kate Moss.

For the occasion, Hailey dressed to impress in a head-to-toe look from the French fashion house for which she is also an ambassador. But before (or after, we’re unsure on the timeline), Hailey played dress up with her luxe lingerie look, sharing a selection of photos to her Instagram of an outfit before landing on the one she wore to the show.

© @haileybieber Hailey's look is seriously chic

Posing outside under the crisp Parisian air, Hailey can be seen donning the cutest, lace-trimmed butter yellow satin playsuit over a set of black sheer tights and not much else. The hero of the ensemble was her sky-high platform black knee-high boots.

© @haileybieber The sleek silky romper is the definition of date-night chic

She wore her grown-out bob in a tousled, loose wave style, left to cascade down her bare back. Her make-up was bronzed and glowy with a matte brown lip.

Hailey’s girl group chimed in on the comment section to sing her praises, Gigi Hadid saying: “Jack’s mom has got it goin on” while Bella Hadid left a simple: “Yuppppp” and Kylie saying: “well sh*t.” - It’s safe to say we agree with each and every comment.

© @haileybieber Lace lingerie is set to skyrocket in search terms thanks to the Rhode founder

Just hours after posting, Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber posted one of the images to his own Instagram, captioning the post: “Happy anniversary bb”.

The sultry lingerie as clothing aesthetic is a fan favourite amongst Hailey and her famous friend group. Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa and Iris Law are often seen in stylistic ensembles that are technically classed under the negligee category.

Despite the weather getting colder, Hailey has made a strong case for the ‘less is more’ trend, instantly making us look to our knicker drawer before our next night out.